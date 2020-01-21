Mbappé: "My first idol was Zidane and then, Cristiano"

Mbappé keep throwing chips at Real Madrid. The player of PSG spoke to the media in the presentation of his foundation, Inspired by KM, this Monday and again referred to the white club, which is still behind the Frenchman with the intention of signing him for this summer.

The striker confessed who his idols were as a child, both players – and now coach – of Real Madrid: "I have gone through phases, As a child my idol was Zidane. If you are a child and French, he has to be your idol. Then it was Christian, I have been lucky enough to face. And Brazilians, how they play. "

Mbappé was also able to explain the goal of this foundation, which focuses on supporting children between 9 and 16 who are immersed in unstructured environments: "Since childhood, I have always dreamed of doing what I do now. And now that I'm in that place, I want to give it back to the younger ones. We are not going to sell you dreams, but to support them and help them build them. We will do everything possible so they can get there. "

Real Madrid will try again to sign the French striker this summer. Meanwhile, the club continues aware of all Mbappé movements, a situation that has caused certain friction between clubs. The best news for Madrid is that the player has not renewed yet with the PSG, a contract that would end next 2022.