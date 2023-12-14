Masou Gakuen HxH Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Masou Gakuen HxH SO 2, whose official name is Hybrid Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia, is much anticipated by fans. Masamune Kuji wrote the light book Hybrid Ï Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia, and Hisashi illustrated it.

The anime is based on this light novel. On June 26, 2015, Kadokawa’s Comp Ace magazine released Riku Ayakawa’s manga adaptation of the book, which Ayakawa had worked on while supervising the magazine. Hybrid Ï Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia’s anime adaptation was released on July 5, 2016.

Masou Gakuen HxH Season 2

As soon as the first season of Masou Gakuen HÏH concluded on September 20th, fans began looking for SO 2. The remark “to be continued” after the first season was sufficient to guarantee that Masou Gakuen HÏH would return for a second season.

The anticipation and fury for Masou Gakuen HÏH’s reappearance persist even after 5 years have elapsed. Since manufacturing has been minimal, no formal updates have been made. Because of this, supporters are completely bewildered.

Masou Gakuen HxH Season 2 Release Date

In the final episode, the anime’s makers left us with a “to be continued” statement, promising more material in the future. The new season has been a source of optimism for supporters for a long time. Regrettably, Production IMS has not yet verified that it will renew. The cancellation is still not guaranteed by this; however, the likelihood of its reinstatement is minimal.

Anime remakes have mostly served as promotional tools for the original works for quite some time. As a result, the chances for them to come back are few. With a few notable exceptions, sequels are often not given the go-ahead until they have promotional material.

There is currently no promotional material for Masou Gakuen HxH Season 2. Both the light novel series and its manga adaptation of Hybrid Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia were stopped in September 2019.

Masou Gakuen HxH Story

Invaders from another world use portals and a mix of magic and technology in their arsenal to assault Earth in the future, setting the stage for the story’s scenario. Against these invaders, humanity’s weapons are all but worthless. Humans build massive floating cities called Mega Floats as a means of evading the ground.

The only effective weapon against the invaders is a weapon called Heart Hybrid Gear (or HHG). Anyone with an implanted core may call upon an armor that can repel forces from the Alternate Universe (AU) simply by uttering the name of the HHG. Although Hida Kizuna has an HHG, it isn’t powerful enough to elevate him to a prominent position.

Many of his classmates at the strategic defense school use their HHG skills to battle extraterrestrial invaders in really tiny pilot suits, and his elder sister urges him to move there. Kizuna’s sister has a different plan—the females may recharge or level up by engaging in sexual activities with Kizuna—since his combat skills aren’t up to par.

As he and his fellow students at the Ataraxia Defense Academy get entangled in a covert plot to destroy two planets and rescue his lover from despair, his talent becomes more important to their success.

Masou Gakuen HxH Cast

Kizuna Hida Voiced by: Kenji Akabane

The story’s main character. His mother, who seems to have invented the Heart Hybrid Gear (HHG), inserted the first HHG core inside him while he was a little boy as part of an experiment.

Aine Chidorigafuchi Voiced by: Akari Kageyama

Her long silver hair, crimson eyes, and ample bosom make her a stunning Amaterasu. “Zeros” is the name of her HHG, which is part of the “Ros” series.

Yurishia Farandole Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki

Her long blonde hair, blue eyes, and ample bosom make her a stunning Amaterasu. She transitioned to Ataraxia and became a member of Amaterasu after formerly serving as Ace of the American squad of Master HHG users. “Kuros” is the name of her HHG, which is part of the “Ros” series.

Hayuru Himekawa Voiced by: Juri Nagatsuma

A stunning young woman with striking black eyes, she is one of the Amaterasu. She wears her long, jet-black hair in twin tails secured with scarlet ribbons.

Silvia Silkcut Voiced by: Hina Kino

The youngest and last Amaterasu, she has short purple eyes and short blonde hair. Her school uniform is what she normally wears.

The other cast members are as follows:

Reiri Hida Voiced by: Rika Kinugawa

Kei Shikina Voiced by: Iori Nomizu

Momo Kurumizawa Voiced by: Kazusa Aranami

Nayuta Hida Voiced by: Mei Satosaki

Masou Gakuen HxH Season 2: Will it ever return?

Hybrid × Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia continues to boast an enormous fan base, even if it underperforms. The harem and ecchi material was well regarded by many viewers. The desire for a new season is still rather strong, even after years since its previous release. Therefore, Production IMS or another studio could consider greenlighting Season 2 if a sufficient number of fans sign a petition. The possibility of a sequel exists until its formal cancellation.