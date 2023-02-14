Masaba Masaba Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Barkha Singh has made two web series so far and is waiting for a third one to come out. Barkha has played a filthy rich girl in season 2 of Masaba Masaba and an Indian girl from Uttar Pradesh inside The Great Weddings of Munnes. In season 3 of Please Find Attached, she will play a girl next door.

The actor says that having three movies come out in a row within a month is just a coincidence, but she is glad she got to play three very different characters in each one.

Season 2 of Masaba Masaba brought the show back. Masaba played the title role, and Neena Gupta was also on the show. The Netflix original was indeed a made-up story about a fashion designer’s life. The show was given another season after the first one got a lot of good reviews.

Season 2 was also very well received, so we inquired production company Ashvini Yarde if she was already working on Season 3. Ashvini told IndiaToday.in that she will be ready as soon as the platform for streaming is ready.

New Delhi: Like the first season, the second chapter of “Masaba Masaba” ends with a cliffhanger. This time, it suggests that Masaba Gupta’s father, the legendary cricketer Vivian Richards, might show up in the third episode of the popular Netflix show.

The semi-fictional show is based just on the lives of veteran actor Neena Gupta as well as her designer-actor daughter Masaba Gupta. The show’s director, Sonam Nair, said that if the latest episode does well, the team would love to add more to the story. Netflix hasn’t said anything about a possible third season yet.

“That will depend on how well this season goes. Humans hope it succeeds. If Netflix says, “Let’s give them another season,” we’ll honestly get to work on it. There’s no point in getting things ready until you hear from the audience… “There is hope, which is why there is a cliffhanger,” Nair told PTI in a Zoom interview.

Masaba Masaba Season 3 Release Date

Seven episodes will make up the next season of the theatre TV series. They will be on Netflix instantly after they come out. On July 28, 2023, the first episode will air.

Masaba Masaba Season 3 Cast

Check out the list below to see who will be in the TV show Masaba Masaba:

Masaba Gupta as Herself

Satyadeep Mishra as Vinay

Rytasha Rathore as Gia

Nayan Shukla as Gehna

Tanuj Virwani as Manav

Gobind Singh as Mehta as Cyrus

Neena Gupta as Herself

Neil Bhoopalam as Dhairya Rana

Smaran Sahu as Jogi

Suchitra Pillai as Mohini

Pooja Bedi as Geeta Chopra

Kiara Advani as Herself

Gajraj Rao

Shibani Dandekar

Malavika Mohanan as Herself

Farah Khan as Herself

Mithila Palkar

Dara Sandhu

Masaba Masaba Season 3 Trailer

Masaba Masaba Season 3 Plot

Masaba Masaba is a made-up story about the personal and professional lives of actress Neena Gupta as well as her daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a fashion designer. A famous mother and daughter are the focus of this funny drama. They get used to their beautiful surroundings while also dealing with problems that come up in real life.

Based on real events in Masaba Gupta’s life, the movie tells the story of her unusual childhood, how she lives in two different worlds at once (fashion and family), and how she starts dating again. Masa ba’s life is a beautiful mess, and she doesn’t mind showing it to everyone.

The mother and daughter team of Masaba as well as Neena Gupta will tell the story of her life in this charming series. It will be an uplifting and happy celebration of her life. Sonam Nair will be in charge of directing and Ashvini Yardi’s Vineyard Films will come up with the idea and make the show.

Masaba Gupta was excited and said, “I’m a big fan of Netflix and all of the content it has.” So, I was thrilled when the producers asked me if they could use my experiences as the basis for a sitcom.

To be honest, it’s been a wild ride, and the things I’ve seen and done are both distinctive to my journey and useful for everyone everywhere. Both personal and work experiences will be used in this series. I can’t wait to see it with the rest of the audience.”

In the 1990s, the well-known actress got a lot of attention for her affair with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, who had already married in his home country.

During this relationship, Neena got pregnant, and she got a lot of flack for it. This season’s story is about Masaba Gupta, an Indian clothing designer who has done very well for herself, and how she helps to balance her personal and professional lives.

The series, which is based on Masaba Gupta’s life, gives the users a sneak peek into her different lives, from the fancy parties she goes to with her famous friends to the times she cries into a bottle of alcohol just on the floor of her apartment. Masaba is just as real as it gets.

Masaba Masaba is a commemoration of her life, both her successes and her failures. It is full of fun, laughter, and the kind of tongue-in-cheek humor that she and her actress mother, Neena Gupta, are known for.