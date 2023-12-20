Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

There are a handful of MCU superhero combos that instantly spring to mind whenever I think about them. Of course, there are the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Fantastic Four, the latter of whom will get a whole new movie in 2025.

Now, however, things are getting interesting because the Thunderbolts—the first antihero team in the MCU—are making their debut in forthcoming Marvel films.

We may expect to see some intriguing characters join forces in the next film, which is part of a forthcoming Marvel phase. By the way, when is the release date of this movie set? By the way, who will star? Thunderbolts are important, so here are a few things you should know.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Release Date

In 2022, the Thunderbolts film revealed Jake Schreier as its director, while Eric Pearson, of Black Widow, was chosen to write the narrative. Filming was supposed to start in June 2023; however, the official release date of Thunderbolts is now July 25, 2025.

There have been many postponements of this date; the first two were on December 20, 2024, and July 26, 2024. Thunderbolts’ release date has been all over the map, but the villain team-up picture is now slated to be part of MCU’s Phase 6, which it will help launch by being one of the first films in this period, alongside Marvel’s Fantastic Four relaunch film.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast

As the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan will head up the Thunderbolts ensemble, with Florence Pugh and David Harbour returning as Black Widow and Winter Soldier, respectively. Steven Yeun has just joined the team as the Sentry.

Along with them, we have Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val, Wyatt Russell as US Agent John Walker, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. The one and only Harrison Ford, actor of Indiana Jones films, plays the lead role of Thunderbolt Ross.

In an unnamed capacity, Ayo Edebiri—best known for his work in The Bear—has joined the cast. Steven Yeun was originally slated for an unspecified part as well.

The whole Thunderbolt cast is here:

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Ayo Edebiri as TBC

Steven Yeun as Sentry

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Plot

Details about Thunderbolt’s plan are still being closely guarded. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe might take the Thunderbolts in many different ways. Since most of the characters have already been introduced, the film doesn’t need to introduce them.

Furthermore, compared to their comic book versions, the majority of Thunderbolt members in the film already have far more redeeming qualities, which implies that they will initially be portrayed as anti-heroes rather than villains.

Uncertainty surrounds the challenges they may encounter, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see some Disney+ shows establish the plot of the Thunderbolts movie.

There are significant links to Black Widow throughout the film, according to Andy Park, director of the visual department at Marvel Studios. Since Yelena, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster are all involved, it’s expected that many of their tales will be continued. Natasha Romanoff, one of the original anti-heroes in the MCU, may also get a nod in this film.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Creators

Thunderbolts will now be directed by Jake Schrier. The highly praised Robot & Frank (2012) was Schrier’s breakout film of 2012, while the adaptation of Paper Towns (2015) was her breakout hit three years later.

Schrier has mostly remained a music video and special director, working on projects like Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World and the odd television episode, despite having directed two fairly successful movies. With Thunderbolts, Schrier returns to the big screen after an absence of almost nine years.

Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef) will write the screenplay. The picture will be produced, unsurprisingly, by Kevin Feige. Following the success of their Netflix series Beef, Sung Jin expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Jake Schrier.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Filming Status

Marvel president Kevin Feige announced the movie’s production start date at D23: early 2023. In a subsequent interview with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus confirmed that production would begin in June 2023.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer

Thunderbolts won’t have a trailer until 2025, but if development is lightning fast, they could sneak a peek in 2024. If we want to be realistic, we should expect to see the supervillain team for the first time around early 2025. There are just a few months left until the release in July.