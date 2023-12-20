Migration Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Despite Illumination’s reign as animation industry king because of its many successful family-friendly franchises, the company is planning to branch out this Christmas season with its animated film “Migration.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the latest feature from Illumination, stunned audiences with its massive opening weekend earnings of almost $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing animated picture of all time and the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 so far.

The studio has a history of dominating the box office. Each of Illumination’s original animated features—”The Secret Life of Pets,” “Sing,” and “Despicable Me”—has gone on to become a multi-billion dollar film series; the latter is presently the most lucrative animation franchise in history.

If “Migration” can compete with these top earners at the box office, only time will tell. At this point, let’s go over all the information we have on the forthcoming animated feature.

Migration Release Date

December 22, 2023, is the date set for the theatrical premiere of The Migration. As a result, the film’s release on streaming services is anticipated for February 2024.

Since Universal Pictures usually releases its films to streaming services 45 days after they have a limited theatrical run, the anticipated February 2024 streaming release date for Migration is based on this practice.

Migration Plot

A dedicated following awaits the release of each new film from Illumination Studio because of the studio’s knack for making films that hit all the right notes. With Migration almost ready for cinemas, it’s evident that the studio isn’t slowing down.

Migration, a moving tale about family, adventure, and the value of challenging oneself, will warm your heart. An animated family of ducks sets off on what seems like the most incredible vacation ever—a voyage from New England to the Bahamas.

But it’s not all sunbathing and relaxing flights on this trip. The ducks face several dangers on their journey, including thunderstorms and strange bird species, all of which endanger their lives.

One of the main themes of migration, according to what we know about the narrative, is the significance of bravery and tenacity. Despite their overprotective father’s qualms and worries about their safety, the younger ducks in the family must persuade him to go on the trip.

The youthful ducks show us that sometimes the best experiences in life include taking chances and leaving our comfort zones, thanks to their courage, curiosity, and drive to discover.

Migration Cast

Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard

Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard

Awkwafina as Chump

Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy

David Mitchell as Googoo

Carol Kane as Erin

Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard

Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard

Danny DeVito as Dan

Migration Creators

Produced by Universal Studios and Illumination Entertainment, Migration is directed by Benjamin Renner, who has been nominated for an Academy Award. Renner has helmed the highly renowned French animated blockbusters Ernest & Celestine, The Big Bad Fox, and Other Tales.

The picture was co-directed by Guylo Homsy, who oversaw the layout and cinematography for the Sing films made by Illumination. Famed screenwriter Mike White, whose credits include smash hits like School of Rock and the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, penned the original script for the film.

Colin Stimpson (The Secret Life of Pets 2) and Christian Gazal (Happy Feet) were the editors and production designers, respectively. John Powell, who has scored films including How to Train Your Dragon and was nominated for an Oscar, wrote the soundtrack.

Migration Trailer

An updated trailer for Migration has been released by Illumination. In the trailer for Migration, we see a worried duck family that gets lost in New York City while trying to reach Jamaica.

The duck family encounters a rat in the metropolis, torrential rain, and the terrifying realization that duck is a highly sought-after dish while in New York.

The most recent trailer for Migration showcases a few of the positive aspects of the film. Despite the ducks’ point of view, Migration follows the studio’s successful formula for family-oriented stories with Despicable Me. Second, the voice cast of Migration is fantastic, and Awkwafina and her co-stars are sure to provide memorable performances, as shown in the teaser.

Where to watch Migration?

At first, only theaters will be able to see Migration. Only a few weeks after the film’s theatrical release will the streaming date be announced. Peacock customers will be the first to get access to the film upon its streaming debut, much as they were for previous Illumination and DreamWorks films, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Once the film departs from Peacock, it will then be uploaded to Netflix.