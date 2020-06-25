Marvel's Avengers: Thor unleashes his fury in the gameplay of the Once an Avenger mission

Share it:

During the Marvel's Avengers War Table event, the authors of Crystal Dynamics showed a new gameplay video focused on the Once an Avenger mission, one of the many Hero Missions that will see the Avengers' emules engaged in the main campaign.

The undisputed star of the gameplay scenes packaged by the Californian software house is Thor in T-shirt, an unusual casual outfit admired in a recent image shared by Square Enix to anticipate the news of the War Table. The scene captures the blond prince of Asgard as he makes his way through the enemies a shots of Mjolnir with the help of the other Avengers who, in this particular type of mission, will be managed by the AI. The game will still find space for cooperative challenges and War Zones.

The video allows us to familiarize ourselves with the main elements that will outline the combat system of Marvel's Avengers, starting from the rolistic progression of the skills and powers to unlock. Like Thor, all the other Avengers will also have many attacks available divided between the macro-categories Assault, Support is Ultimate, each customization can be upgraded throughout history.

Also during the War Table, the guys from Crystal Dynamics also showed a video of Marvel's Avengers with MODOK, one of the villains with whom the God of Thunder, Iron Man and the other heroes of the action adventure of Square Enix will have to confront starting from September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with subsequent landing on PS5 and Xbox Series X.