Marvel’s Avengers: how to complete Challenge Cards and activate all future passes for free

In Marvel’s Avengers every single character has his own Challenge Card, a sort of Battle Pass useful for unlocking numerous content for customization. Let’s find out how to complete these passes and buy them all for free.

What are Challenge Cards

As mentioned above, each character currently available or arriving for free as post-launch DLC will have their own Challenge Card, a pass with two lines of rewards: a free and a Premium. The cost of one of these passes is 1,000 Credits, the equivalent of 10 euros in microtransactions, and all the passes of the six initial heroes (Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Ms. Marvel) are free for game owners. Each Challenge Card consists of 40 levels, each of which features rewards of various kinds such as skin, emblems, emote, animations for executions and much more.

How to climb the levels of the Challenge Cards

To increase the level of the Challenge Card of a specific hero, it is not enough to use it, but it is necessary to complete the challenges that are proposed every day and every week. In fact, the pass requires the accumulation of points and does not depend on experience, a bit like the old Fortnite Battle Stars. For each level you have to get 5 Challenge Points and it is therefore possible to climb at least one level per day: there are in fact at your disposal two Daily Challenges (the reset is at Italian midnight) worth 3 points each e two Weekly Challenges by 11 points each. By doing two calculations, they can be obtained 64 Challenge Points every week and complete a Challenge Card in just under a month.

We remind you that it is possible to replace both a weekly and a daily challenge at each reset, so as to have a good chance that you will have an easier one to complete. The more impatient can also complete the entire pass instantly by proceeding with the purchase of levels, a process that requires 4,000 Credits, or 40 euros.

How to unlock all Challenge Cards for free

Among the rewards of the pass we also find a total of 1,300 Credits and this means that upon completion of all six passes currently available they can be accumulated altogether 7,800 Credits. Unless you decide to squander everything in the shop, you can invest part of this amount in the next hero’s Challenge Card, so as to regain another 1,300 Credits to purchase the next pass and so on. In short, it is absolutely not mandatory to resort to microtransactions and just get organized to continue playing for free.

