Apple AirTags: price, features and specifications

At last, after months and months of rumors, Apple has officially introduced the AirTag. These beacons will help us find everything we hook onto them, with a look that matches what we saw in the Jon Prosser leaks.

We are facing a completely new product from Apple, one more accessory for this division of Apple to continue seeing good growth figures. We already know the idea thanks to devices such as the Tile: thanks to their small dimensions, you can have them in objects such as wallets Y keychains. Of course, you can also have them in backpacks, handbags O Baggage.

Along with the Apple AirTags, the company today presented new iPad Pro with MiniLED screen, 5G and up to 16 GB of RAM, new 24 “iMac with M1 and new Apple TV 4K, which launches Siri Remote.

New AirTags: the perfect companion for the clueless

The AirTags are built in stainless steel with IP67 certification and are based on Bluetooth low consumption technology, with more efficiency and more coverage in order to be located. Just like MacBooks already do, AirTags take advantage of Bluetooth emissions from other Apple devices, even if they are not yours.

Completely anonymously, AirTags are capable of triangulate your position thanks to other iPhone, iPad or Mac that you have nearby and communicate it to its owner in case of loss. Something very interesting is that they support Siri and have speakers so that we can find the elements to which they are anchored. They are battery operated, but thankfully, it is usury replaceable.

This is how the AirTags are linked to the iPhone.

AirTags are customizable with emojis, so that we can differentiate between different units that we have without getting involved. In addition, they have accessories to carry them, for example, anchored to a bag, so that they fit aesthetically wherever they are.

The location of the AirTags is done through the Search application: the accessory will appear as one more device in the list of locatable terminals. The only thing you will need is to have iOS 14.5 installed on your iPhone. Like AirPods, they set up very easily on an iPhone.

New Apple AirTags: price and availability

The AirTags will be launched worldwide on April 30 (with web reservation from the 23rd) with a price of 35 euros. If you are interested in buying many, you can buy a package of 5 units for 119 euros.

They can be customized for free and there is a free return. If you are interested in an AirTag Hermès keychain, Apple offers three models: AirTag Hermès keychain from 349 euros, a bag charm from 299 euros, and a luggage tag from 449 euros.