Marvel Comics: presented a new series dedicated to Moon Knight, arriving in July

After the announcement of the arrival of Moon Knight In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the House of Ideas has announced a new comic series coming next July. Written by Jed MacKay and designed by Alessandro Cappuccio, the magazine will debut with the story of the Era of Khonshu, creating a continuum with the events of the Avengers series.

The tale will naturally focus on return of Marc Spector in the costume of Moon Knight to devote himself completely to the so-called Midnight Mission, and to protect several people from as many threats. The official synopsis published by Marvel Comics is as follows: “The mysterious Mr. Knight has begun his Midnight Mission, with his supporters demanding protection against horrific oddities. That protection is offered by Moon Knight, who follows the symbols of the crescent moon that dot alleys and rooftops. Marc Spector, in whatever capacity he is, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu is consumed in the prison where he was placed by Moon Knight himself, the hero dressed in white has yet to respect its duty: to protect those who travel at night. And let us tell you, Moon Knight will keep his promise. “

Both authors said they were thrilled to participate in this spectacular return, and at the bottom of the page you can also find the official trailer with which Marvel Comics presented the new adventure of Moon Knight, always dedicated to justice, which will debut on July 7th.

