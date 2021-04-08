‘MacGyver’, canceled: season 5 of the reboot of the legendary action series ends this month

The North American chain CBS has canceled the television reboot of one of the most mythical action franchises: season 5 of ‘MacGyver’ will be the last. A cancellation that comes about three weeks before the end of the season airs (and now from the series) on April 30.

Starring Lucas Till as the undercover agent with great engineering skills, the fiction has averaged respectable audiences (5.85 million viewers), although somewhat low in demo (0.7 in 18-49). Not bad considering that it opened prime time on Fridays, broadcasting before more followed series like ‘Hawaii 5-0’.

The handyman

Season 5 featured the addition of Monica Macer, as showrunner, replacing Peter Lenkov, the developer of this new version. Lenkov was “let go” (I love this understatement) after a toxic environment investigation on the show.

Along with Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran y Henry Ian Cusick They complete the main cast of this season 5 of ‘MacGyver’. Season whose end has already been shot and it has not transpired if this decision to cancel the series was made known to the team well in advance to close the plot well.