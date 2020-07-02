Entertainment

Marvel Comics introduces Harry Potter characters to its universe

July 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Within the third issue of New Excalibur, Marvel Comics has introduced the characters of Harry Potter, specifically Harry, Ron and Hermione, into its narrative universe. Over the course of the book, the trio of wizards find themselves facing the evil versions of the X-Men.

The story opens on Juggernaut, as he runs through the city of London crashing into cars and buildings. Walking down an alley, Cain Marko runs into it in a group of kids that we recognize to be the magicians of the magical world created by J.K. Rowling.

A curious choice by Marvel, which expands its boundless superhero universe by drawing on an immortal work of children's literature, capable of kidnapping generations of readers through a splendid educational story.

The authors of Excalibur have been quite explicit about this unexpected cameo; at the sight of Juggernaut, in fact, we see Hermione shouting Harry's name clearly, leaving no room for interpretation. As if that were not enough, their appearance is strongly close to the cinematographic and literary counterparts. The place where the meeting takes place – the city of London – is further confirmation.

READ:  Inuyasha, the 5 most beautiful moments of the anime

The historian Marvel Comics inker leaves us at the age of 93. Marvel Comics announces unpublished stories about the X-Men and Spider-Man / Venom.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.