Marvel Comics introduces Harry Potter characters to its universe

Within the third issue of New Excalibur, Marvel Comics has introduced the characters of Harry Potter, specifically Harry, Ron and Hermione, into its narrative universe. Over the course of the book, the trio of wizards find themselves facing the evil versions of the X-Men.

The story opens on Juggernaut, as he runs through the city of London crashing into cars and buildings. Walking down an alley, Cain Marko runs into it in a group of kids that we recognize to be the magicians of the magical world created by J.K. Rowling.

A curious choice by Marvel, which expands its boundless superhero universe by drawing on an immortal work of children's literature, capable of kidnapping generations of readers through a splendid educational story.

The authors of Excalibur have been quite explicit about this unexpected cameo; at the sight of Juggernaut, in fact, we see Hermione shouting Harry's name clearly, leaving no room for interpretation. As if that were not enough, their appearance is strongly close to the cinematographic and literary counterparts. The place where the meeting takes place – the city of London – is further confirmation.

