Palm Royale Apple TV+: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s well known that Apple TV+ has dominated the streaming market. In the short time that the streamer has been accessible to the public, they have produced some outstanding content while shattering previously unimaginable streaming service boundaries.

Popular and critically acclaimed original series, including “Servant,” “The Morning Show,” and “The High Desert,” are part of their repertoire. Shows like “Ted Lasso,” which has the most first-season Emmy nominations of any program, have taken this praise and turned it into honors.

Everything that Apple TV+ has in store is sure to be entertaining. Among highly anticipated titles like “Masters of the Air” is the forthcoming historical comedy miniseries “Palm Royale.” “Palm Royale,” an upcoming Apple TV+ original series based on the book “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel, is sure to be a hit with viewers.

You really shouldn’t miss this program because of its brilliant idea, excellent cast, and brilliant creative team, and it’s easy to see why. While we wait for “Palm Royale” to be released, let’s gather all the information about this exciting software.

Palm Royale Release Date

Beginning on March 20, 2024, viewers will be able to see each week’s new episode until the final episode of the season airs on May 8, 2024. The first season will consist of 10 episodes in total.

Palm Royale Plot

Kristen Wiig shines as Palm Springs socialite Maxine Simmons, who is trying to put her life back together after losing her husband and her social status in a divorce.

In this inspiring tale of perseverance, Maxine faces the high-society elite of Palm Beach head-on as she attempts to bridge the gap between the well-off and the rest of society. The series, which takes place against the colorful background of 1969, asks a question that has stood the test of time and embodies the core of the struggle of every outsider to find acceptance and belonging.

Palm Royale Cast

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons

Allison Janney as Evelyn

Laura Dern as Linda

Leslie Bibb as Dinah

Carol Burnett as Norma

Amber Chardae Robinson as Virginia

Ricky Martin as Robert

Josh Lucas as Douglas

Claudia Ferri as Raquel

Rick Cosnett as Sergeant Tom Sanka

Roberto Sanchez as Pinky

Jordan Bridges as Perry Donohue

Mindy Cohn as Ann

Kaia Gerber as Mitzi

Jason Canela as Eddie

Julia Duffy as Mary Jones Davidsoul

Bruce Dern

Palm Royale Creators

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Abe Sylvia heads Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, which is responsible for the series. With Apple Studios at the head of production, audiences can expect nothing less than a visually breathtaking and enthralling experience.

The following individuals have served as executive producers: Jayme Lemons and Laura Dern of Jaywalker Pictures; Kristen Wiig of Wyolah Films; Tate Taylor, John Norris, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Sharr White of Boat Rocker; and Rock Shaink Jr. of Rock Shaink. Sylvia, Taylor, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing are the series’ directors.

Palm Royale: Is it based on a book?

Juliet McDaniel’s Mr. & Mrs. American Pie served as a vague inspiration for Palm Royale. “The year is 1969,” the publisher states. President Nixon, the 37th in line of succession, took the oath of office just now. Just by taking one little stride, Neil Armstrong gave humanity a huge boost.

In other news, prominent Palm Springs socialite Maxine Simmons learned that her husband is divorcing her for his secretary, who is twenty-two years old. Maxine is not only divorced but banished to Scottsdale, Arizona, after her dramatic breakdown at Thanksgiving. But she will not perish in these desolate boondocks; Elba will.

The title of Mrs. American Pie, given annually to the nation’s finest mother and wife, is something that the former beauty queen is eyeing. If Maxine wants to become queen, she only has to find a way to start a family or create one.

Conclusion

“Palm Royale” on Apple TV+ seems like a great addition to the streaming scene as we approach March 20, 2024. Featuring an A-list cast, an interesting storyline, and the irresistible charm of 1969 Palm Beach high society, the show takes viewers on an unforgettable adventure of glitz, humor, and the ageless quest for acceptance.