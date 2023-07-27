Los Espookys Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

The second season of HBO’s Los Espookys premiered on September 16 and concluded on October 21 — perfectly timed for the Halloween season. Season 2 ended with Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) having solved the mystery of Karina Salgado (Martine Gutierrez), the enigmatic beauty queen, and Ursula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) having failed in her attempts to derail Ambassador Melanie’s (Greta Titelman) campaign. The show’s second season demonstrated it could branch out from its humorous comfort zone, which bodes well for a third-season renewal from HBO.

If the cast of Los Espookys had their way, they’d be back for more episodes. “We didn’t set out to do the show with any expectations or any big mission statements,” co-creator Julio Torres told Forbes. We did what we considered entertaining, and I’m happy that other people are having fun with it. Fred Armisen, a co-creator and former cast member of Saturday Night Live, had similar views in the same interview. With “this second season,” he continued, “we’re really happy.” As the saying goes, “We hope we get a chance to do more.”

Los Espookys Season 3 Renewal Status

Deadline reports that HBO has opted to end production on Los Espookys. The series, which premiered in June 2019 and ran for a total of 12 episodes, has been canceled. HBO released a statement saying they were “thrilled” to finally release season 2 of Los Espookys after a long delay caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The network proceeded by saying they have no plans for a third season at this time, but that they are open to future collaboration with the show’s actors and crew. Torres has a deal with HBO, but for the time being, he will be working on other projects.

Why was Los Espookys Season 3 canceled?

The second season of Los Espookys reportedly saw a decline in viewership, which the media speculated was due to the show’s unfavorable Friday night airtime slot. In 2019, the comedy launched to an audience of 272,000. About 156,000 people watched the whole first season of the HBO show before it was canceled.

However, following a protracted absence due to the epidemic, its ratings were halved upon its return. Due to their failure to rank among cable television’s Top 150 series, complete ratings data for their debut season is unavailable. The first three episodes did well, averaging an audience of roughly 114,000.

Los Espookys Storyline

The adventures of Renaldo, a fan of horror and gore who sets up a business providing thrills and chills for clients, are chronicled in the Spanish language television series Los Espooky, which features English subtitles.

Ursula, a friend of Renaldo’s, oversees the planning and execution of the creepy project. Andres wants to know more about his past because he is a bit of a hothead and the heir to a chocolate fortune. Tati, Ursula’s sister, acts as the group’s test subject by carrying out a number of tasks.

Los Espookys Cast

Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo, a horror and gore enthusiast who assembles his friends to form Los Espookys.

Julio Torres as Andrés Valdez, Renaldo’s best friend since childhood and member of Los Espookys, and the adopted heir to a chocolate empire.

Cassandra Ciangherotti as Úrsula, a friend of Renaldo and sister to Tati, and a member of Los Espookys.

Ana Fabrega as Tati, Úrsula’s dimwitted sister and a member of Los Espookys.

Fred Armisen as Tico, Renaldo’s uncle and a trusted and dedicated employee of a valet parking company.

José Pablo Minor as Juan Carlos, Andrés’ vain boyfriend, who later becomes Tati’s husband in a lavender marriage. He comes from a wealthy family that runs a successful cookie empire.

Spike Einbinder as the Water Spirit, a mystical aquatic entity linked to Andrés’ soul and lives inside of him.

River L. Ramirez as Sonia, Tico’s bratty, mean-spirited, dependent daughter.

Greta Titelman as US Ambassador Melanie Gibbons, who meets Los Espookys during one of their jobs

Carmen Gloria Bresky as Mayor Teresa Lobos, a client of Los Espookys in season 1 who starts a presidential campaign in the second season.

Adela Calderón as Renaldo’s mother, who is constantly trying to find him a girlfriend.

Giannina Fruttero as Beatriz, Renaldo’s sister

Carol Kane as Bianca Nova, an aging and forgotten American film director who befriends Tico.

Martine Gutierrez as Karina Salgado

Yalitza Aparicio as The Moon

Andrea Villalobos as Mónica Martinez

Sebastián Ayala as Oliver Twix

Kim Petras as the Secretary of State

Isabella Rossellini as herself

Los Espookys Season 3 Plot

Los Espookys’ premise is versatile enough to support either an ongoing series or a one-off return. The core of the show is built around individual episodes. In one episode, the main characters disguise themselves as ghosts. In still another, they are coerced into creating a phony dig. There are a lot of recurring themes and character conflicts in those stand-alone stories, but it won’t be hard to revisit them in the future and see how they’ve evolved. HBO’s statement appears to allow for such an interpretation.

Los Espookys Season 2 Rating

Amazingly, “Los Espookys” has received very positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.4/10 on IMDb, 91% on Metacritic, and 4.9/5 in the Audience Rating Summary.

Where to watch Los Espookys?

You can watch every episode of Los Espookys on HBO MAX. However, a Prime subscription is required to watch every episode of Los Espookys on this service.