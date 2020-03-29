Martín Lasarte assures that Griezmann is not comfortable at Barcelona: "He will have to find another option"

Martin Lasarte, Uruguayan coach, knows the French star very well. He made his debut in the 2009/2010 season at Real Sociedad, and in an interview with ElDesmarque, he assures that Griezmann has not found his place in the Catalan club.

He believes that the turbulent situation that the club is going through has especially taken its toll on the French player: "Griezmann is in question because Barcelona is in question. We must look for a scapegoat, as we say here. You have to find someone responsible. He is the last one to arrive. I think they have loaded a very heavy backpack. "

In addition, he confesses that Barcelona has not known how to find a 9, and they have not been able to fit their game: "Anything other than Messi is in question, and Griezmann is a little bit on that. He has never been found in a truthful position, where he feels comfortable. "

"I see Griezmann sad, and those of us who know him know that a large part of his way of playing is in his joy (…) I see it sad, I see it off, it is not comfortable ", the Uruguayan has added.

Regarding his future, he does not see that his place is in the ranks of Barcelona: "It will also be a time to change colors, why not, and look for an option neither better nor worse, just different to develop everything he knows how to do ".

