MangaPlus publishes Dragon Ball Super 57: dense chapter of the Z Warriors clashes

The Z Warriors have been protagonists several times in the defense of the Earth and the Galaxy of Dragon Ball, however the group has been partially or totally put aside in various events of the manga. The new saga of Dragon Ball Super, however, has restored luster to these powerful warriors who will have their say also against Moro the sorcerer.

The home page of Dragon Ball Super 57 highlights these clashes with various cartoons. From Gohan, Piccolo and the androids against 73 to the battles of Kulilin, Yamcha, Muten, Tenshinan and Jiaozi. Moro and Saganbo observe the fighting from the top of their spacecraft, as well as the friends of our heroes from the sanctuary of Dende.

The first clash of Dragon Ball Super 57 to end is that of Kulilin who thanks to the technique of the residual image and the Kamehameha defeats his opponents. The human immediately goes to the position of Master Roshi, in difficulty with the three alien girls with whom he cannot let loose for perverse thoughts.

It also passes to Tenshinhan and Jiaozi, grappling with a metal monster similar to Magetta. The duo will have some difficulties, especially Tenshinhan who will not be able to exploit the weakness of the criminal, which is rather easy for Jiaozi instead. The duo then heads for Yamcha's position, struggling against one of Moro's warriors.

Muten instead recovers after blindfolding himself: the three girls face him and Kulilin without being able to hit them, but decide to use their special technique, a sort of fusion capable of creating a giant woman. His new strength seems to be superior to that of the two good warriors, immediately managing to put the Turtle Genius to the carpet.

Meanwhile, Moro also descends to Earth, saving Android 73 and sending Saganbo into battle. He gives a good deal of energy to his general, enough to allow him to face Gohan, Piccolo, 17 and 18 all alone. As the Z Warriors begin to suffer, Goku from a distance finally manages to sense their energies. With a desperate scream, Kulilin sends a signal to his friend and thanks to this energy emitted Goku teleports to Earth on time.

The Dragon Ball Super hero is back to assert himself against these powerful opponents. Will he be able to keep up with Moro and his minions until Vegeta arrives?