Cigarette Girl Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Cigarette Girl is a historical drama that you could like if you’re a fan of such things. You are going to like this program, particularly if you adore revolutionary individuals.

The protagonist of Cigarette Girl is a young woman who will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. Beyond that, we have a lovely love tale with some quite accurate allusions to the past. There have been similar programs before, but Cigarette Girl has become the most popular. Many viewers have shown interest in when Cigarette Girl Season 2 will be available, demonstrating the show’s popularity.

Cigarette Girl Season 2 Renewal Status

No renewal for a second season of Cigarette Girl has been announced by Netflix as of this writing. That may change soon, however, considering the show’s tone.

Like other streaming services, Netflix often looks at a variety of indicators, such as the show’s initial viewership and subsequent drop-off rate, before deciding whether or not to renew it. Some programs (like Squid Game, Bridgerton, etc.) have rapid renewals or cancellations. Sometimes, months pass before Netflix decides whether or not to renew a program.

The positive reception Cigarette Girl has received from reviewers and viewers alike bodes well for the show’s renewal prospects. Due to how simple it is to implement, the completion rate should also be really high. Hopefully, we get an update on this one soon.

Cigarette Girl Season 2 Release Date

The premiere date of Cigarette Girl Season 1 was November 2, 2023. But it wasn’t until the 28th Busan International Film Festival on October 5, 2023, that the show really premiered.

Season 2 of Cigarette Girl has not been confirmed for release by either Netflix or director Sasthi Nandani just yet. Nevertheless, the much anticipated formal announcement from Netflix will be available by next year, namely in November 2024.

Cigarette Girl Story

Dasiyah, aka Jeng Yah, is the protagonist of Cigarette Girl. She is a lady whose aspirations are constrained by societal norms. The plot centers on M City and Dasiyah, who aspires to take over her affluent father’s cigarette company. Society assumes she will remain at home and take care of the house, despite her talent for creating distinctive cigarette tastes.

Dasiyah, the eldest daughter of Mr. Idroes, lives in the shadow of his prosperous cigarette company in the charming town of M City, where the tale unfolds. Social conventions prevent her from pursuing her passion, which has been creating distinctive cigarette tastes since she was a little girl.

A culture that views women primarily as breadwinners and mothers limits Dasiyah’s opportunities. Raising her children and managing the home are additional responsibilities that fall on her.

A pivotal moment occurs when a young guy called Soeraja (Raja) begins working at Mr. Idroes’ workshop. After being inspired and influenced by Jeng Yah, Raja and Dasiyah develop a profound love for one another. The Idroes family trusted Raja because of his diligence at work.

Cigarette Girl is essentially a love tale that explores societal boundaries. It demonstrates how challenging it is for Dasiyah to pursue her passions in the intricate tobacco industry.

Cigarette Girl Cast

Dian Sastrowardoyo as Dasiyah “Jeng Yah”

Ario Bayu as Raja

Arya Saloka as Lebas

Putri Marino as Arum

Ibnu Jamil as Seno

Sheila Dara Aisha as Purwanti

Tissa Biani as Rukayah

Nungki Kusumastuti as Rukayah in 2001

Ine Febriyanti as Roemaisa

Rukman Rosadi as Idroes Moeria

Verdi Solaiman as Djagad

Tutie Kirana as Purwanti in 2001

Pritt Timothy as Soeraja in 2001

Winky Wiryawan as Tegar

Dimas Aditya as Karim

Cigarette Girl Season 2 Plot

Since Netflix has just recently released the first season, there is currently little information available concerning season 2. It’s safe to say that if this gets the green light, all of our characters will come back.

Arum says in the series finale that she wants to learn more about her dad’s heritage. However, there may not be enough room for a full-fledged sequel given the little role that Seno Aji and his family had in Jeng Yah’s journey. On the other hand, a sequel to Cigarette Girl may be just as squishy and fascinating. But first, we need to hear Netflix’s official statement on the matter.

Cigarette Girl Season 1 Rating

An impressive 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes accompanies Cigarette Girl’s 8.4/10 rating on IMDb.