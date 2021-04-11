Indiana Jones 5 adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge to cast and confirms John Williams for soundtrack

Lucasfilm has announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been chosen to join the cast of the next – and fifth – film by Indiana Jones.

While Waller-Bridge’s involvement in the film was officially announced, Lucasfilm has not mentioned which character the actress will play. However, and considering that it is the first major announcement of a new cast member, it could be one of the main characters of the film. Even more so considering that the profile of Waller-Bridge.

“I am delighted to start a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of great filmmakers of all time”said the film’s director James Mangold in a statement released by Lucasfilm. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank and John are all my artistic heroes. When you add Phoebe, a stunning actress, a brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself . “, concludes.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that John Williams will once again compose the soundtrack for the film. Williams, a longtime Lucasfilm contributor on Star Wars and Indiana Jones, previously composed the soundtracks for all four Indy films. If, like us, you are big fans of the composer, we recommend you take a look at this article. In it, we review the 20 best Williams soundtracks.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally announced last year and will be the final act in the archaeologist’s story. At the moment, its premiere is scheduled for next July 29, 2022. The film will be directed by James Mangold.

As a curiosity, it is worth remembering that in the past there were plans for an Indiana Jones 5 directed by Steven Spielberg. However, the project fell apart due to disagreements in the script.