Mamma Mia 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Almost five years have passed since our previous Mamma Mia-inspired trip to Kalokairi. Since the release of 2012’s Here We Go Again, speculation has persisted regarding a third installment.

While there is nothing “official” to announce at this time, original musical creator and producer on both prior films Judy Cramer informed Deadline that she does have a tale in mind and the project is in its “earliest stages.” Craymer also hinted that Meryl Streep would reprise her role as Donna in a third film, despite the character’s death in the meantime. How about further details regarding Mamma Mia 3? What follows contains all the information you want about the possibility of a Mamma Mia! 3 film.

Mamma Mia 3 Release Date

As of this writing, the production of Mamma Mia! 3 has not been given the go-ahead, hence there is no set release date. The film will be made someday, however, since Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer always planned for three installments. Craymer also mentioned the film’s impending approval in a May 2023 interview with Deadline.

However, the production of Mamma Mia! 3 is likely on hold till the difficulties surrounding the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA members are worked out.

This means that 2025 is the most likely release year for Mamma Mia! 3. This is due to the fact that by the time the strikes are done, it may be 2024, and from the moment production is given the go-ahead until the picture is shown to theaters worldwide in 2025 would take over a year.

About Mamma Mia

The first movie is set on the Greek island of Kalokairi and chronicles the narrative of a bride-to-be called Sophie through the lens of popular songs by the band Abba. Sophie finds out three men may be her father just before her wedding and invites all of them without informing her mother, Donna.

Oh, babe! The plot of Here We Go Again centers on Sophie, Donna’s daughter, as she opens a hotel named Bella Donna in her memory after it is revealed that her mother, Donna, has passed away at the beginning of the film. The second film then flashes back to Donna’s initial encounter with her three suitors (and Sophie’s potential paternal grandparents).

Mamma Mia 3 Cast

Mamma Mia! has not yet announced its cast. It’s reasonable to assume that many of the original Mamma Mia! cast members would return for a third film, given that they’ve all discussed the possibility of a sequel.

Amanda Seyfriend as Sophie

Dominic Cooper as Sky

Stellan Skarsgård as Bill

Julie Walters as Rosie

Pierce Brosnan as Sam

Colin Firth as Harry

Christine Baranski as Tanya

Mamma Mia 2 Recap

In When I Kissed the Teacher, Donna Sheridan reminisces about her 1979 graduation from Oxford’s New College with her friends Rosie and Tanya and their shared fantasies of the Greek island of Kalokairi. Ruby, Donna’s mom, is a famous singer who often has to travel for business and won’t be able to attend her daughter’s graduation because of it.

Donna decided to go for Kalokairi in pursuit of her destiny since she was sick of her mother’s constant absence and eager to start making memories for herself. Sophie is in Kalokairi preparing for the great reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna in memory of her mother, who just died away from cancer.

Harry and Bill can’t make it because they have business commitments overseas, and Sky has accepted a permanent post in New York, so Sophie feels even more disconnected from her. The shy but charming Harry Bright falls instantly in love with Donna upon meeting her in Paris (“Waterloo”). Donna and her boyfriend spent the night together but the next day she was off to Greece.

She doesn’t make it to Kalokairi, but Bill Anderson takes her out on his yacht instead (“Why Did It Have to Be Me?”) for some dancing and sexual interludes. They end up helping a shipwrecked fisherman named Alexio get back to land in time to save his true love from getting married off to someone else. Harry follows Donna to Greece but doesn’t tell her until he arrives too late and can only watch as the boat disappears over the horizon.

Mamma Mia 3 Plot

The newest installment in the ‘Mama Mia!’ series introduces us to Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), her mother Donna (Meryl Streep), and a gang of ex-lovers and friends who have reunited in Greece to celebrate Sophie’s wedding to Sky (Dominic Cooper). Sophie reflected on her mother’s life via memories while her friends recounted touching anecdotes about her.

The story of how Donna met her many suitors was revealed in the sequel, which featured Lily James as a young Donna. Sophie, who is also expecting a child, felt more connected to her late mother after hearing the story of her mother’s fortitude throughout her own pregnancy. We were also introduced to Cher, who portrayed Donna’s mysterious and stylish mother Ruby. Sophie gave birth to a son and attended the inauguration of Hotel Bella Donna, her mother’s lifelong ambition.

It’s thrilling to think that a third “Mamma Mia!” film may be on the horizon. It would be lovely to see Sophie as a doting mom, taking her kid on vacation along the beautiful Greek coastline. Fans are anxious to discover more about the dynamic between Donna and Ruby, as well as how Ruby and Fernando first met, after the arrival of Donna’s mother in the second film.

Mamma Mia 3 Trailer

There is no trailer for Mamma Mia 3 at this time.

What song will use Mamma Mia 3?

Since the films would not be “Mamma Mia!” without the songs “Mamma Mia!” and “Super Trooper” by ABBA, we may assume that both songs will return in the third film as well, although in a new musical arrangement. However, the third film will be more difficult since the iconic band no longer has enough songs to fill the whole film.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mamma Mia 3 has many anticipating its arrival, but there has been no announcement. Previous installments in the series have all been released in July, thus a release in 2024 or 2025 is plausible. While the narrative is still a well-guarded secret, fascinating possibilities include learning more about Sophie’s connection with her son Donny, or her spouse Sky. However, it’s probable that ABBA’s classic songs will be included once again on the soundtrack, guaranteeing a musical treat for admirers when this segment is released.