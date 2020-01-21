Magic Legends is released this year on PC, in 2021 on PS4 and Xbox One: the Beta phase – Updated has been revealed

Share it:

Update: through a short press release it is made known that unlike what was initially communicated, Magic Legends will be released in 2020 on PC and will arrive in 2021 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Original news follows.

There Magic Legends beta should leave no later than spring 2020, involving as many as possible of those who wish to participate by indicating their e-mail address on the official GDR website once they have subscribed to the newsletter.

The next MMORPG of Perfect World Entertainment will be related to the series of Magic the Gathering and will offer an extremely wide range of weapons, equipment, abilities and spells to be unlocked through a system based on the management of a digital Grimoire with cards that will represent the arsenal and the powers that can be used by users in each mission.

During the Beta phase, test participants will be able to wear the clothes of the Geomancer and the Mind Mage of Magic Legends. As for any similar initiative, the guys from the Cryptic studios will draw inspiration from the suggestions and indications of those who will try their hand at the Beta to improve the gaming experience in the months that separate us from the release of Magic Legends on PC and console.