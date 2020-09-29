Maggie will clash with Negan in season 11, Agela Kang says

While Negan and Maggie’s story won’t continue into a spinoff, as it will with the new Daryl and Carol series, that doesn’t mean we won’t see the two characters at the center of it. a bitter confrontation in the final season of The Walking Dead.

“It is really exciting that Lauren is back with us. It’s been a long time since we wanted to tell more stories with Maggie, we have several things in the pipeline, and we are trying to take them into consideration, so it’s really exciting to dive into this new chapter “, the showrunner said Angela Kang in the preview The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special.

As previously announced, Lauren Cohan will return in the latter part of season 10, to then conclude the series with the final season: “His character has a great impact on others, and has many long-standing relationships with different characters of our series, such as Daryl and Carol. They faced a lot of situations together, but we also know there will be discussions with Negan. He’s in some sort of redemptive story arc, he’s making progress, and now she’s back. They never expected to be part of the same community, hence all of that will set off a chain reaction next season, obviously”.

Fans are well aware that Negan’s entry into the scene coincided with the brutal murder of Glenn, husband of Maggie. For this reason, the woman will not welcome the alleged conversion of the leader of the Saviors, and it is likely that a large part of the next episodes will focus on their clash. Waiting to find out what will happen in the new episode of October 5th, we report our preview on TWD World Beyond, the long-awaited spinoff that will take us to the film about Rick Grimes.