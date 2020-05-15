Madonna Shares Exciting Lingerie Pics On Social Media!!

Share it:

Fans and followers are happy to get the updates on the popular American singer, Madonna. It is really heart-warming to show the post that Madonna did share over her Instagram handle. Take a look at the snap that will surely excite all the fans.

Madonna’s Post On Instagram

Recently, Madonna seems to be celebrating her relief from the pain she was suffering for 8 months. She is happy to finally get relief from her Indescribable Pain which drives her to share a sexy selfie of her in lingerie.

With the post on IG, Madonna again reminds her fan following that she still has an irresistible figure. She did post a snap revealing her peachy butt on Tuesday evening. You can see the musician proving that she has a penchant for hot lingerie. Fans’ reaction was surely defying that she is really amazing and hot even though she happens to cross 60.

“Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if I could after 8 months of being in pain,” Madonna describes her feeling in the Instagram post.

Let us provide the information if you do not have any about the regenerative treatment. Regenerative medicines are useful to replace the tissues or cells of the human body for better and normal functioning.

The 61-year-old singer also did share a snap of her back figure as the response to the rumors. Some months ago, there were rumors of the pop celebrity to have butt implantation.

In the sexy snap, you can see Madonna wearing a sheer black lace knicker that reflects in the mirror. The pop queen also wants her fans to have a look at her enviable chest in her close-up selfie. She pouts while staring at the camera which clearly shows that she is independent, happy, and living her life the way she wants to.

After 8 months of suffering through severe pain, Madonna is now revealing that she can be healthier again. Fans and followers wishes her to be healthy always.

