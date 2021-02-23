Funimation presents Latin dubbing for Fruit Basket anime

Having a large catalog of anime with Latin American dubbing has undoubtedly been one of the proposals with which it has come Funimation to Mexico and with which it intends to become the favorite platform for the otaku community, among this list is now added the first season of the new anime of Fruit Basket, since from their social networks they have shared an update in which they reveal that February 23 can be enjoyed by all its users.

We have a surprise for the Fruits Basket fans that you HAVE to hear 😉 Season 1 will be available from February 23 DOUBLED. Enjoy it at Funimation! 💗 pic.twitter.com/XlKeJPdlGw — FunimationMx (@funimationmx) February 12, 2021

The first season premiered on April 6, 2019, and although unfortunately it did not arrive simultaneously in Latin America, after it ended it made its debut in Amazon Prime video, but after a while it was withdrawn from its catalog to make its arrival at Funimation to Latin America. On April 7, the second season was released, ending between the two with 50 episodes, so there would still be another 25 episodes to be dubbed.

The third season will premiere in April and has been called Fruits Basket the Final And as its name indicates, it will be closing this remake, which has had the objective of adapting the entire manga and being more faithful than the first anime of 2001, which had a total of 26 episodes, but did not cover the entire manga and It left out several characters, and regarding the dubbing of this one, I will probably come from later.

This complete adaptation of the Manga It comes at the request of the author herself Natsuki Takaya, It is also because of this that she has been overseeing the anime along with a new crew and cast.

The author has commented that this new animated project has allowed her to have a reunion with her own work written more than ten years ago, and she has been able to remember details that she had forgotten.

The remake of Fruits Basket has the participation of TMS Entertainment for animation, the direction of Yoshihide Ibata (FLCL Progressive) y Masaru Shindō (Macross Delta) as in charge of the character designs.

The manga of Natsuki Takaya began its publication in the magazine Hana to Yume of Hakusensha from 1998 to 2006. This tells us the story of Tohru Honda, she is an orphan girl who lives with her grandfather, but a series of events make her decide to move to the forest, there she will meet Yuki Y Shigure Soma, they give him accommodation in their house to have a quieter life, however the appearance of Kyo Soma He comes to break the peace and reveal the secret of the Soma family, and that is that a curse weighs between them that makes them become animals of the Chinese zodiac when they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. From that moment the life of Tooru Honda it starts to get complicated.