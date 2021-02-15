Jujutsu Kaisen reveals special covers for his new songs

Through the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen, the covers of the special editions for the new opening and closing themes of the series were revealed.

The title track is titled “VIVID VICE” and is performed by the rock band Who-ya Extended. This single sale will begin on February 17 in physical and digital stores with a price of 1,250 yen in its regular version and 1,500 yen in its particular performance.

Through the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen, the covers of the special editions for the new opening and closing themes of the series were revealed.

The title track is titled “VIVID VICE” and is performed by the rock band Who-ya Extended. This single sale will begin on February 17 in physical and digital stores with a price of 1,250 yen in its regular version and 1,500 yen in its particular performance.

The series has been on air since last October 2, it is confirmed with a total of 24 episodes, and it resumed on January 15 in Japan with the broadcast of the fourteenth episode after a two-week hiatus.

Finally, global distribution is in the hands of the platform Crunchyroll while Akutami publishes the manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha since March 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen Synopsis

Yuuji Itadori is a high school student with exceptional physical abilities. Every day, as a routine, he goes to the hospital to visit his sick grandfather and decides to join the institute’s occult club not to give a stick to water.

However, one fine day, the talisman’s seal that was hidden in his institute breaks, and monsters begin to appear. Faced with this turn of events, Itadori decides to enter the institute to save his companions. What will fate bring you?