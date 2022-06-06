Strike The Blood Season 5 Release Date, Cast, and Plot

The significant announcement of the last season of the light novel has officially announced that filming will begin on June 30th, 2021. 'Strike The Blood Final,' the fifth and final season of 'Strike The Blood,' will broadcast soon.

Strike The Blood Season 5 Release Date

A 90-second PV titled “Strike the Blood Last” was published by Warner Brothers’ official Japan YouTube account a day before the launch of the 4th season of the OVA series, implying that it would be the final OVA series.

Strike the Blood is a 22-volume Japanese light novel series by Gakuto Mikumo and illustrated by Manyako from May 2011 to August 2020. In Dengeki Daioh, published by ASCII Media Works, began serializing a manga adaptation in June 2012.

Between 4 October 2013 and 28 March 2014, Silver Link and Connect was made into an anime television series in Japan. Between November 2016 and May 2017, four volumes of the original video animation series Strike the Blood II were released.

From December 2018 until September 2019, a third series named Strike the Blood III was released. From April 2020 to June 2021, a fourth series named Strike the Blood IV was published.

Strike The Blood Season 5 Cast

Kojo Akatsuki is suspected of being the Fourth Progenitor, a strong vampire who might disturb the balance of power among the world’s three governing progenitors, on Itogami Island, a manufactured island south of Japan that has turned into a monster and demon refuge.

Before becoming a vampire, Kojo was a regular high school student hesitant to utilize his talents, which he barely manages. Yukina Himeragi is a new Sword Shaman, and his first duty is to ‘observe’ him.

Kojo soon becomes the focus of many concerned about the dangers he symbolizes. Kojo and Yukina befriend various students and others, some of whom are drawn to Kojo, and their situations fuel his libido, which gives him a lot of power.

Strike The Blood Season 5 Anime

On October 4, 2013, AT-X began showing a 24-episode anime adaptation Silver Link and Connect created. Hideyo Yamamoto directs the series, featuring Hiroyuki Yoshino’s screenplay and Keiichi Sano’s character design.

“Strike the Blood” by Kisida Kyoudan & The Akebosi Rockets is the first opening theme song, while “Strike my Soul” by Yuka Iguchi is the first ending theme song.

The second opening theme is Altima’s “Fight 4 Real,” while Kanon Wakeshima’s “Signal” is the second closing theme. On November 8, 2016, Crunchyroll (with distribution by Discotek Media) released the anime series in a hybrid Blu-ray/DVD format.

Between November 21, 2016, and May 24, 2017, a second four-volume, eight-episode OVA series based on the ninth light novel was released, co-produced by Silver Link and Connect, and directed by Hideyo Yamamoto.

Following the conclusion of Strike the Blood IV, a new four-episode OVA series called Strike the Blood Final was announced.

Strike The Blood Season 5

The following season is dubbed “Strike the Blood FINAL,” concluding the anime adaptation of Gakuto Mikumo’s original light novel, which contains 22 volumes. Hideyo Yamamoto (“Code: Realize”) will helm the film, which Studio CONNECT will produce for the second time. Hiroyuki Yoshino handles the series’ composer.

More information concerning the sequel, such as the scope of the fifth season or the Blu-ray release date in Japan, is still unavailable. On the other hand, the well-known voice actors have already stated that they will reprise their roles.

The significant announcement of the last season of the light novel has officially announced that filming will begin on June 30th, 2021. ‘Strike The Blood Last,’ the fifth and final season of ‘Strike the Blood,’ will broadcast soon. Season 5’s release date will most likely be announced in September 2021.

The official anime Twitter account has also suggested that the renewal be announced in a big way. However, there is no information on the number of episodes, although the adaptation’s concept suggests it may have 3 to 4 episodes.

The primary actors from the previous series will reprise their roles in Strike the Blood Final, produced by the same studio. The last season was animated by director Hideyo Yamamoto on Studio Connect, known for the Strike the Blood series.

Hiroyuki Yoshino wrote the plot. Jin Aketagawa was in charge of sound design, while Keiichi Sano was in charge of anime character design. The opening and closing theme songs for the last season have yet to be confirmed. However, they may be written at Assumed Sounds.

Strike The Blood Season 5 Plot

The story follows KojouAkatsuki, a high school student from Itogami Island’s Demon District, whose life is turned upside down after a momentous encounter leaves him with incredible powers of an evil spirit.

The Japanese government ordered the demolition of Itogami Island in the final series to seal the Keystone Gate. At the bottom of the gate, Yukina and Natsuki are instructed. However, they were unable to complete the objective. The unknown aliens launched a surprise attack. Kojou then comes, promising more adventures. The story then ends.

