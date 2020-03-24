Lucía Bosé dies at 89 years of age

Entertainment

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
"Dear friends. I inform you that my mother Lucía Bosé has just passed away. It's already in the best of places ”. This is how Miguel Bosé reported the death of his mother through his social networks.

The Italian actress, with a history of more than 50 films, has died of pneumonia, a recurrent disease in her, in the Segovia hospital – she lived in the town of Brieva – where she had been hospitalized for three days.

After being discovered by Luchino Visconti while working in a pastry shop in Milan at just 16 years old, Lucía found her true vocation in the cinema. Three years after winning Miss Italy in 194, she debuted on the big screen with 'Non c'è pace tra gli ulivi', by Giuseppe de Santis, one of the greatest representatives of neorealism and with whom he returned to collaborate in 'Roma Ore eleven'. Michelangelo Antonioni, Federico Fellini, Luciano Emmer, Aldo Fabrizi, Walter Chiari, Jean Cocteau, the Taviani or Francesco Rossi they are just some of the filmmakers who made her one of the most versatile and versatile actresses on the international scene.

After marrying the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín in 1955, Lucia began her career in Spain, where she has been led by names like Juan Antonio Bardem ('Death of a cyclist'), Luis Buñuel ('Thus is the dawn'), Pere Portabella, one of the greatest exponents of the Barcelona School ('Nocturno 29'), Basilio Martín Patiño ('Del amor and other solitudes '), Josefina Molina (' Vera, a cruel tale '), Jaime Chávarri (' School trips '), Antonio Mercero (' Blood stains in a new car ') or Agustí Villaronga (' The child of the Moon').

