Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 78 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

In the previous chapter, Kim Euihyung decided he would never leave his younger brother yet again. He thought Taeju might want to go with Eui Young, and these would make him have to leave. He knew he thought about Taeju all the time and had already helped him with his brother. There’s anything you need here if you have been reading Low Tide within Moonlight and are enthusiastic about chapter 78.

Euiyung said he had been taken to the hospital, so Taeju asked him. Because he was scared, he asked Euihyung where she was hurt to find out if she was. He told her that everything was okay and was shocked when he saw Taeju lying on the floor. He said he was sick and took the birth control pill. The news that Euihyung would be staying with his brother made him happy.

His dad is going to come across if Euihyung permits him. He then told Euihyung that he felt sorry for anything that the done within the past. Supporters anticipate that Jaekyung will gain insight from Taeju’s growth and be kind to Kim Dan.

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 78 : Release Date

On February 8, 2024, Chapter 78 of the love story BL manhwa Low Tide within Night (Night by the Sea) is scheduled to be launched. This is good news for fans. In the next chapter, Euiyoung is upset and asks to go home. He will try to think which this is now where he belongs and that he is able to remain with his brother. You can read the chapter at these times:

Japan Standard Time JST Fri, 9 Feb 2024 00:00

Pacific Time PT Thu, 8 Feb 2024 07:00

Central Time CT Thu, 8 Feb 2024 09:00

Eastern Time ET Thu, 8 Feb 2024 10:00

British Summer Time BST Thu, 8 Feb 2024 16:00

India Standard Time IST Thu, 8 Feb 2024 20:30

Australian Central Time ACT Fri, 9 Feb 2024 01:30

Philippine Time PHT Thu, 8 Feb 2024 23:00

Korea Standard Time KST Fri, 9 Feb 2024 00:00

Bangkok Thailand Thu, 8 Feb 2024 22:00

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 78 : Storyline

That’s all there is to say about Twilight Chapter 78: Low Tide for now. When it does come out, we can’t wait. If we learn anything new, we’ll post it right away on our website. We want you to keep coming back to our website to learn the latest news about Serena as well as Chapter 78.

Those who are after Luna and Kim Euihyun look like predators for some reason. These things want to take Luna’s pearl necklace. They got away without getting caught, but Luna still can’t get her piece of jewelry back.

What they find out is that the necklace actually contains a key to the merpeople’s hidden treasure. The treasure has a powerful item that can meet any requirement, yet it also has a horrible curse on it.

Luna believes that Han Jihoon can be saved with the necklace and the money. He’s a friend from youth and comes from a line of merfolk. He passed away of a sickness no one knows about. She decides to get the treasure and necklace. They meet a scary person with the help in Lee Minhyuk, whose says he is friends with Han Jihoon. When he tries to help them, it’s clear that he has his own secret goal in mind.

These rebels hold Yoon Seo-ah slave or hide her in a secret place in Volume 76 in Low Tide to Twilight. This makes things more difficult. Park Ji-hoon goes up to Lee Min-ho and tries to take the reigns from her.

Park Ji-hoon talks about an initiative for toppling Lee Min-ho’s rule and suggests that Yoon Seo-ah be helped to get back home in his speech. Lee Min-ho thinks of a brave way to save everyone.

They have a personal matter to attend to while Park Ji-hoon as well as Lee Min-ho aim to earn Yoon Seo-ah’s loyalty. Important portions of Yoon Seo-ah’s tale and Park Ji-hoon’s hard dance to Chapter 74 give away hints of what’s to come. When long-kept secrets are told, their friendship is over for good.

In light of Park Ji-hoon’s dark past, Yoon Seo-ah had a lot of doubts in Chapter 73. At that point, the storm that would soon happen started to get stronger. The strategic moves Lee Min-ho wants to make make things more complicated and make people eager for the to come.

Teju gives Euihyun money, an address to live, and a job in a different story. When Chapter 72 comes out on the twentieth of December it will be full of emotional turns. Even though he doesn’t know who saved Kim Euihyun for the river, he is sad when he does. It’s not clear what Taeju wants or how he can help Euihyun feel better.

We will back Park Ji-hoon whenever he tells us how he wants to remove Lee Min-ho or his family in power. He also lets her know that he knew how to assist her return to her elemental world.I worry more and more about Yoon Seo-ah’s safety, which makes Lee Min-ho angry.

As he speaks, his troops are getting ready to attack the rebel stronghold. In it, there is also a note to Park Ji-hoon calling Yoon Seo-ah for a duel, that’s bad for the future and being of the kingdom. Lee Min-ho chose to fight despite the fact Kim Joon-hyuk told himself not to and he was hurt. He said he would look out for Yoon Seo-ah and his people.

As the chapter comes to a dramatic or tense end, Park Ji-hoon or Lee Min-ho start fighting. They are ready to throw their weapons into the air while they struggle for their love or the fortune of the kingdom.

Moon’s dad, King Triton, meets Euihyun and Luna in their initial arrival in the fish country, which is right before it goes bankrupt. When his kid is happy, he’s very happy. However, Euihyun, being a human, also doubts his reasoning. It’s important for him to know the way they met and the way they’re dating while living in different countries.

They say Euihyun is a close companion and that when a shark attacked, he helped them stay alive. He tells her and her he adores her and her and additionally that she’s the smartest individual who has seen her. She begs her dad to let him come along if he agrees to let them stay together.

Where to read Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 78?

The raw copy of Twilight Chapter 78: High Tide is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2024. That man was mean to him despite the fact that he enjoyed a lot of money. He told Euihyung he didn’t need to pay back the money anymore. He also said contrite for the foolish things he did when he was stuck. Fans can read Chapter 78 for Low Tides in Twilight at Lezhinus Comics.