To Your Eternity: New visual revealed.

On the official site for Yoshitoki Ooima’s manga’s animated adaptation, “To Your Eternity,” a new promotional image of the project was revealed. It was confirmed that the premiere is scheduled in Japan for April 12.

The series was originally scheduled to premiere in the Fall-2020 season (October-December). However, it had to be postponed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on production. Crunchyroll will handle its international distribution, and the series is confirmed with a total of 20 episodes.

Furthermore, Ooima began publication of the manga in Kodansha publisher’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in November 2016 and is still in publication, with fourteen compiled volumes published to date.

The cast of voices:

In the series, we will see Reiji Kawashima as Fushi, Rie Hikisaka as March, Aya Uchida as Parona, Rikako Aikawa as Pioran, Mitsuki Saiga as Hayase, and Kenjiro Tsuda as The Beholder.

Production team:

Masahiko Murata (Naruto Shippuuden Baby Steps ) is directing the anime at Brains Base Studios. Shinzou Fujita (Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children, Duel Masters Cross) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Koji Yabuno (Uchuu Kyoudai, Naruto Shippuden: Blood Prison) is in charge of character design.

Ryo Kawasaki (Fate/Grand Order: Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation) is in charge of composing the soundtrack, while Masashi Hamauzu was in charge of composing the ending theme.

Synopsis of To Your Eternity:

“That,” a mysterious immortal life form, is sent to Earth without emotions or identity. However, “that” is capable of taking the form of those around it as long as they make contact at least once.

In the first place, “that” was a sphere. Then he imitated the shape of a rock. As the temperature dropped and the snow fell on the moss, “that” took the form of moss. When a wounded and lonely wolf limped in and collapsed to its death, “it” took the structure of the animal.

Finally, after all this, he gained consciousness and began to traverse the empty tundra until he found a child.

The boy lives alone in an abandoned town, where adults existed long ago while searching for the paradise that is said to exist beyond the white tundra. However, his efforts were in vain, and now the boy is in critical condition.

Taking the boy’s form, “that” undertook a new endless journey in search of new experiences, places, and people. Stay tuned for the next update.