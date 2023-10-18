Loki Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We’re on the fast track to the middle of Loki’s second season, which is crazy to think about, but we’re enjoying the trip. Some of us have been brought back from the edge of pronouncing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s programs a catastrophe by the green light of this series, and with some startling Loki season 2 debuts already here, we’re eagerly awaiting the release date of episode 3 in the new season. The next episode of the Marvel series will be available on Disney Plus at the following time.

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

The third episode of Loki’s second season will premiere on Disney Plus on October 19, 2023, at 6 p.m. PT. Be sure to check your local TV guide or streaming provider for the precise premiere time, since it may vary somewhat based on your region or any platform updates.

Full Loki season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 5

Episode 2: Thursday, October 12

Episode 3: Thursday, October 19

Episode 4: Thursday, October 26

Episode 5: Thursday, November 2

Episode 6: Thursday, November 9

Loki Season 2 Cast

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe

Kate Dickie as General Dox

Liz Carr as Judge Gamble

Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90

Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros “O.B.”

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains and Victor Timely

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Breaking Brad, the second episode, did not disappoint. Our heroes, Loki, Mobius, and B-15, uncovered Hunter X-5’s secret existence in 1977 London. They had an exciting adventure that brought them to Oklahoma and ultimately to Sylvie, setting up the story for future episodes. The episode was well written, with just the right amount of suspense, drama, and action to leave viewers wanting more.

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Plot

The third episode of Loki’s second season will reportedly be an exciting time-travel adventure. According to rumors, our favorite characters might end up in the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Without giving too much away, rumors have it that they’re on a hunt for a major character, which might trigger a flood of references to other Marvel characters as hidden Easter eggs. It’s possible that well-known characters like Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes may make an appearance, suggesting that their goals are similar.

There has been much speculation that Loki and Mobius will be involved in an exciting pursuit scene. Fans are sure to be riveted to their screens as this scene unfolds, despite the fact that its particular conclusions are shrouded in secret. Audiences are interested and curious as teasers hint at surprises.

Loki Season 2 Episodes

This next season of Loki will consist of six episodes, the same number as the first season. Similar to previous Marvel Cinematic Universe programs (including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion), this one will include 12 episodes. As the first Marvel series on Disney Plus, Loki will increase from 10 to 12 episodes in its second season.

Where to watch Loki Season 2 Episode 3?

Disney+ subscribers all across the globe may now see Loki. Since it was created just for Disney+, this streaming service is your only option.

Loki Season 2 Trailer

Marvel Entertainment released the debut teaser for season 2 of Loki on July 31, 2023. The preview teases several fascinating elements of the upcoming season’s narrative, such as time travel and the impending “utter destruction.” It also introduces some of the season 2’s prospective cast members.

Beginning with the protagonist and Mobius M. Mobius going to OB, or Ouroboros, a TVA archivist, with a major problem of time slipping, the official trailer for the second season of the Disney+ drama begins. The protagonist is constantly disappearing and reappearing in different locations throughout the clip.

The preview reveals that another fatal problem, unrelated to time travel, would plague TVA. In the next season, Loki will find out that an unknown adversary is plotting a big assault on TVA while on one of his time-traveling adventures. The clip also suggests that a number of season 1 performers would be reprising their roles in season 2.

Conclusion

The season will likely include a whirlwind voyage throughout several universes and historical periods, much like Michael Waldron’s original idea for the show a few years ago. Reports indicate that production has picked off, so fans can look forward to stunning location shooting and elaborate set pieces.

Fans of the Marvel franchise have speculated that a previous version of a character may make an appearance in the next few episodes. The name Sylvie has been mentioned as a possible suspect. If this is the case, the plot might take some unexpected turns that would make it much more thrilling to watch.