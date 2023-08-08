The Company You Keep Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of the well-liked ABC program The Company You Have were anticipating word on the show’s renewal when the season 1 finale aired.

The season’s last episode resolves a number of subplots while still leaving a few loose ends such that a second season is almost certainly in the works.

The covert C.I.A. agent and con man narrative has received positive reviews from reviewers and fans, earning a respectable score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

The Company You Keep, with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, has been a delight to watch on ABC.

We predict that a sizable chunk of the actor’s This is Us fans will back him in whatever he does.

Following its wildly successful inaugural season, fans are anxiously awaiting news regarding The Company You Keep Season 2.

It is urgent to get rid of the Maguires since tensions between their family with the con man’s family are escalating.

Of course, Emma is also attempting to obtain rid of them, and she may just need Charlie’s help.

It’s terrible that The Company You Keep was cancelled since it genuinely tried to revolutionize network television.

Early on, there was a cute will-they-won’t-they plot device and some forbidden love that formed the basis of the series.

The ensemble did a great job at giving powerful, believable performances, which gave the storyline’s apparent improbability some real weight.

What actually makes the show’s demise so unfortunate is that the conclusion took a few intriguing twists and set up several potential entertaining storylines for a second season.

There won’t be a second season of Milo Ventimiglia’s new drama series The Company You Keep on ABC. Ventimiglia also serves as executive producer.

The 20th Television-produced program did not fare as well as ABC’s remaining two midseason 2023 offerings.

A second season of the drama Will Trent has been ordered, while a third season of the comedy Hardly Dead Yet is likely.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Release Date

The ten-episode television series featured weekly episode releases and debuted on the ABC Network on February 19, 2023.

If the program will be given the go-ahead to start developing a second season, ABC has not yet provided any assurance.

Fans are urged to observe the season schedule of programs on ABC while its renewal status is up in the air.

Fans shouldn’t be discouraged since the program is anticipated to be renewed due to its positive reaction and large viewership.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Cast

For The Company You Keep’s next season, the majority of the main cast is anticipated to return. In the first season, Catherine Haena Kim portrays a covert C.I.A. agent named Emma Hill while Milo Ventimiglia portrays con guy Charlie Nicoletti.

Additionally, it features Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s mother, and William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Charlie’s father. Fran Nicoletti is portrayed by Polly Draper. The eccentric Hill family is represented by Tim Chiou as David Hill, James Saito as Joseph Hill, and Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill.

Felisha Terrell, who plays Daphne Finch, also joins the mission to find Patrick Maguire, the season one adversary played by Timothy V. Murphy.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Trailer

The Company You Keep Season 2 Plot

The relationship between con artist Charlie Nicoletti and covert C.I.A. agent Emma Hill, whom leaves the organization to look into the organization on her own, is set to intensify in the show’s second season.

Charlie most likely will assist her in her probe as well. The season are going to attempt to concentrate on Leo’s condition and further the Nicoletti family’s narrative.

David, Emma’s political brother, is also expected to have a bigger part in season two since they won the election & has his mother working against him.

The Company You Love tells the stories of CIA agent Emma and con guy Charlie. The two fell in love with one another after a passionate night of love.

They are oblivious of how different their lifestyles are from one another, however. They confess to one another when their career paths collide.

Charlie wants to quit the criminal underworld, but he first has to protect and support his family by clearing their debt.

Emma is pursuing a spiteful criminal who has placed Charlie’s family in debt at the same time. They must protect themselves and their family as two worlds clash while also attempting to sort out their emotions for one another.

Season one of The Company You Keep just came out. The first character in the series is the con man Charlie Nicoletti, whose family runs a pub in Baltimore.

Charlie with his family are thrilled about their $10 million prize. His fiancee, though, flees with the whole profit. Charlie next visits a posh hotel where he meets CIA undercover operative Emma Hill.

They click right away, and what follows is a weekend of flirtation, passion, and intimacy. Charlie establishes a new employment as his family searches for him.

Charlie’s family has a scheme to con a wealthy mega-pastor during a banquet. But when Emma’s family shows there, Charlie terminates their relationship by telling a falsehood to Emma. Charlie successfully connives the priest and gains access to a large sum of money.

Emma notices a guy who seems familiar in the evidence as the FBI begins its investigation into the stolen $10 million. As the two begin dating, Charlie apologizes towards Emma and admits his affections.

Charlie and his family’s situation changes, however, when men from the drug cartel show out to want its $10 million back. In an effort to get back at the thugs, the Nicolettis attempt to steal a valuable jewelry at an auction.