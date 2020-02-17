‘Locke & Key’ (Netflix) is the perfect mix between 'Sabrina' and 'The Curse of Hill House'

Share it:

'Locke & Key', Based on Joe Hill's graphic novels, it is Netflix's new series for mystery story lovers.

One of the great advantages of streaming platforms is that we can almost always consume our favorite flip fictions. The problem is that after the frantic marathon we have to look for new stories. If you are passionate about mystery and fantasy, you adore 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina' Y 'The Curse of Hill House', you are not going to have to go crazy because we present what will be your new television addiction: 'Locke and Key'. Netflix has just released this production based on the graphic novels of Joe Hill, son of Steven King, and after seeing it we can confirm that it is totally addictive. Its agile rhythm and the plot, which hides a mystery related to a mansion and some keys, will make you unable to stop watching it until you finish the ten episodes that form the first season.

If you expect 'heavy' terror is not the case, everything here is more subtle. It is played with tension, enigmas and fantasy to catch you and the truth is that all these elements will make you not blink. The cast of 'Locke & Key' is pretty cool and the eldest of the brothers, played by Connor Jessup, could enter our ranking of Netflix 'hot' guys.

The plot of 'Locke & Key' It is about a family, a mother and their three children, who move to their ancestors' house after the father's murder. In a lost town, in a secluded place, stands Key house, a Victorian mansion that has always been surrounded by legends that little by little we discover that they are true. The boys begin to find some magic keys with which you can transport yourself to other places, dimensions, leave your body, among other fantasies.

The similarities with Hill house They are obvious, in aesthetics and references. The link with 'Sabrina' We find it in some of the evil beings that appear. Without entering to do 'Spoilers', as a spectator you will need to know the true secret of those pieces that will lead us to understand the reason why so many strange things happen in that mansion. By the way, do not insist on finding your location because it is created by computer, even if it does not seem so.

Definitely, 'Locke and Key' It has a nice wrap and the plot, without being deep, has the key elements so that you do not take your eyes off that, in the end, is what it is about. season 2? That is a mystery …