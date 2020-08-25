Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave

Share it:

Lionel Messi arrived at Barcelona in 2000 when he was just 13 years old (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Messi communicated via Fax Bureau to Barcelona that wants to leave the club. This was confirmed by club spokesmen this Tuesday, after the news channels TyC Sports y Fox Sports they will overtake it. As they pointed out, the forward asked to make use of the option that appears in his contract to terminate it automatically at the end of each season.

As the European press had revealed months ago, there is a secret clause that the Argentine had with the club in which The flea had the possibility to emigrate at the end of each season without any economic cost. To activate it, the player had to report their interest in leaving, before June 10, something they did not do. But on this occasion, as it is an unusual season in which the calendar was modified by the coronavirus pandemic and the competition ended in August and not in May, from the footballer’s side they understand that that period of time should have been automatically stretched.

That is why Messi would have chosen to activate it and thus would be a free footballer on September 1.

However, this contractual detail will be key in the next few hours, because, according to Catalan media, from Barcelona they understand that they can no longer take refuge in the clause because it has expired in June. Therefore, whoever wants to stay with the footballer must pay 700 million euros, the price for his termination clause.

The Barça idol communicated his decision today via Buró Fax, a service that allows urgent sending of documents that may require proof before third parties, but the decision was made days ago. The talk he had with the new coach, Ronald Koeman, and the imminent departure of Luis Suarez were the two episodes that ended up wearing down Ten, who will now seek a new destination.

Messi’s last game at Barcelona was the 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Reuters)

The 8-2 defeat against him Bayern Munich that marked a painful goodbye in the quarterfinals of the Champions League It also marked a turning point for the Argentine footballer. The last public warning had been that fiery message to the media after losing the League against Real Madrid. He did not speak again yet, although it is expected that in the next few hours he will issue a statement on his social networks.

On August 20, Leo had interrupted his vacation to meet personally with Ronald Koeman, the Dutch coach who arrived at the Blaugrana to fill the vacancy left by Quique Setién. The news didn’t seem to be the best.

His attrition with the leadership of Josep Maria Bartomeu and the lack of ambition in the next sports project will end up being the detonators of this story that began 20 years ago, when some observers from the Catalan club traveled to Rosario to see if a child who played in the Newell’s Old Boys quarry was as good as they were saying. From that day on, a bond of love was created between the Barcelona and Messi which, it seems, today has come to an end.

While it is too early to know which club he will emigrate to, in Europe they are already shuffling Manchester City as the main candidate. The British club has the financial backing and the football scheme to The flea adapts immediately, in addition, he has as a coach Josep Guadiola, the technician who best knew how to exploit the Ten. On the other hand, there are also clubs such as Inter Milan, PSG, Manchester United or even some of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

For now, the Barcelona squad will have to appear at the training center on Monday to carry out the coronavirus tests, and then start training under Ronald Koeman. According to some media, Messi’s decision is not to participate in the round of tests or practices.

Messi has won 33 titles with Barcelona (Reuetrs)

The 33-year-old Rosario has become a legend in the Barcelona and is currently the club’s top scorer with 634 shouts. His first trophy was won in the 2004/05 season when he was 17 years old and the team won La Liga in Spain. Since then, he has already won 10 of those trophies, in addition, he has won six King’s Cups and eight Spanish Super Cups.

The most outstanding in terms of glasses it holds Messi in his showcase he also won them with the Barça team: it’s four o’clock Champions League (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15), with the detail that in the last three he was the top gunner of the contest and in two of the finals (both against Manchester United) he scored goals.

