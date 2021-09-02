Lion King Criticized by original animator

Originally, “The Lion King” is released in 1994. The recently realistic remake is released. But from somewhere it receives the critics and praises too. David Stephen is the Original Animator of The Lion King in 1994. At that time everybody knows this classic The Lion King will now get on the floor for Remake. Still, it is made and released recently.

The Lion King Remake is worldwide released in July 2019, Box office collection of the remake is $1 Billion, it is collected worldwide.

Stephen is said about the remake and he posted “Kind of hurts”, Whether he is not like the animation much.

Statement of Stephen

Stephen is the main orginal ‘The Lion King’ Animator. Recently he posted the few statements about The Lion King remake.

Animator Said that “It’s sort of sad that the stockholder is now in the room deciding what movies get made. Disney’s now taken the cover off, and it’s now in your face: ‘Yeah, we just want to make money’. That’s disappointing as an artist, from a studio that was founded on originality and art,”

Further, he added. It is especially for those who are voice performer in the movie “I thought the performances were weak. I mean, they were so wooden’’. He further lamented the new character designs, which he said felt “too real”.”It reminded me of those old nature films where they would dub the voices over and the lips would move. I thought, ‘Oh, this is really cheap.’ I think it was just too soon for this one,”

erhaSenior editor VOX’s Polygon is also joined after this criticism. He added, “Unlike with this year’s Dumbo, which pushed past the plot markers of the 1941 movie, or Aladdin, which saw an opportunity for the underserved Jasmine, the team behind The Lion King saw no room for improvement other than a hyperrealistic overhaul.”

Since 1994, Technology giving you some best happening thing about the editing and all other crisps but it is not made it worthy enough in The Lion King. CGI, Illustration, and animators should have seen work of The Game of Thrones series Dragon Animation.