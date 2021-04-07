Tenya Iida from My Hero Academia and the villain look: the first drafts of Horikoshi

Many authors tend to create characters before they even decide the general setting of their story. Taking inspiration from their creations, they produce a new world on which to base the rest, while at other times the previous designs are discarded or reinterpreted. The latter case is happened in My Hero Academia with Tenya Iida.

After concluding Sensei no Bulge on Weekly Shonen Jump, ending with a cancellation, Kohei Horikoshi launched into the creation of My Hero Academia. The world of heroes with Izuku Midoriya that we now know by heart had not yet been created when the mangaka created the character of Tenya Iida. Initially, Horikoshi presented him with a very different look from the current one, preferring an adult character, laughing and with long blond hair. Only after having decided on the school setting did he lay the foundations for the Iida we know today even if, as you can see below, he had a much darker than serious frown.

And still in the image below, Horikoshi showed the first look with Tenya Iida’s costume. The head of the 1-A class really looks like a villain with a mask that resembles an animal skull. The prototype of the costume was then completely discarded in favor of the current one that we have seen in action several times during the hero missions. These changes still happen today to the mangaka as shown by the draft of the cover of My Hero Academia 30.

