Disney Pay Tribute to his Star Cameron Boyce While ‘Descendants 3’ Premier

Disney Pay Tribute to his Star Cameron Boyce While ‘Descendants 3’ Premiere

Last month Disney’s Own Star Cameron Boyce died cause of Epilepsy. Recently, Disney is on the premier ‘Descendants 3’ and then on stage, they are paying tribute to his star.

Premier is started with the tribute of the Boyce. Boyce is just 20 years old when he died. Actually, He is the Part of the all three descendants movie. Movies such as Carlos, The Son of 101 Dalmatians and Cruella De Vil. While ‘Descendants 3’ start with the Boyce scene and his fans are fell into the heart-wrenching scene.

Before the movie start, Disney posts a Card Scene. Where Boyce photo is stick with his trademark smile when he is on aired. The caption with the line “For Cameron, who made every moment count,”

He died at his North Hollywood Home. 6 July is the black day for Cameron Fans, While sleeping he is suffering an epileptic seizure. And died in Sleeping. While still on 30 July nobody knows the reason for his death. But then Los Angeles County published the report on Boyce death.

Boyce Family’s Statement

Boyce’s Family Said, ” It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” Boyce’s family said in a statement last month.” Further, they included “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The continues with “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

The family starts the Charity named on Boyce “Cameron Boyce Foundation” about they said ” young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.”