Like father Like Son. Karma also works in My Hero Academia

The fourth season of My Hero Academia after six full months of airing, it is at the end, to the displeasure of many, has come to an end. It was a season full of emotions, a season that gave us breathtaking fights, just like the last one staged in the final episode and that inflamed the hearts of the fans.

If you've seen the last episode or read the manga, then you'll know perfectly well what we're talking about Endeavor, the neo-hero number one, against the mysterious Nomu popped out of nowhere. A Nomu with monstrous strength, the strongest that has ever appeared so far and that he has put in serious difficulties the hero of fire, also leaving him a gift that will always remind him of the day he was officially elected to the people as the new number one hero of Japan.

Because, just before the threat entered the city, Endeavor had made its debut before the crowd as the successor to All Might. He had accepted the burden of responsibility to replace and take the legacy of Peace symbol, of the strongest hero the world has ever seen.

The fight put Endeavor to the test, but the result has served people as well testimony of the change of the former number two, it served to give new hope to the world, hope that the definitive withdrawal of All Might had a little off. But Endeavor in its first and true test as a successor of the former Peace Symbol has replied present. He has shown the world that he is willing to sacrifice his life to protect everyone and to be worthy of bearing the title that has been assigned to him.

It was his tenacity, the desire to live up to and make amends for the evil he did in the past to bring him to victory even if, as we said at the beginning of the article, this cost him a serious injury to his face, an injury that most likely will leave a scar or a clear sign. Ironic, if you think about it. Because of him and his behavior, his son Shoto has a scar on his eye and now he has been marked in the same way.

Fate, we can call it, or karma, in any case, here, Horikoshi he has proven himself a skilled fist.

What do you think of this season finale and Endeavor as Japan's new number one hero? Let us know below in the comments.

