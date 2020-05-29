Liga MX: Pumas player tested positive for COVID-19

Share it:

The identity of the footballer was not revealed by the club (Photo: Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro)

The health crisis in Mexican soccer due to the coronavirus continues to increase. This Thursday, Liga MX and Pumas de UNAM reported that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, with which there are already 18 footballers in total with the disease.

Through a statement, Liga MX said that last week a player from the women's team reported to the club's medical service. This to report that he had symptoms related to COVID-19.

"On May 22 the pertinent laboratory tests were performed, the positive result being notified yesterday of them, "said the agency.

Pumas cited the "integrity and the right to privacy" of the involuntary player (Photo: Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro)

The university club corroborated the above information in a press release. "Our footballer is stable and in isolation under the medical supervision of the club, in accordance with the protocols of the Ministry of Health "he indicated.

It should be noted that The club did not reveal the name of the footballer out of respect for "integrity and the right to privacy." This in accordance with the previous cases of other institutions where they have not revealed the identity of the infected players.

This is the first case of Liga MX Femenil which has been confirmed. However, there are already 18 soccer players in Mexico who test positive for the disease.

The club reported this Thursday that the footballer is stable (Photo: Pumas UNAM)

The first one was César Enrique Bernal Ávila, defender of Tampico Madero from Ascenso MX. Through a press release, published on May 12, the Jaiba Brava reported that the defender underwent an analysis in order to be treated surgically for a knee injury. However, the results showed that it tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Then there were the 15 Santos Laguna footballers, that gradually became known. On May 20, there were eight players with the disease, on May 21, another four joined, and the next day, three were confirmed.

On May 22, the Chivas de Guadalajara reported that one of their players tested positive. "They gave us the pending results of the SARS-CoV-2 screening tests, yielding a positive test, which has been asymptomatic," they said in a statement.

There are 18 players who tested positive (Photo: Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro)

To these are added the directors of the national football that also contracted the disease. The first one was Alberto Marrero, president of Atlético de San Luis, on March 9.

In interview with ESPN Radio Formula, the boss of Las Tunas explained the symptoms he had when he tested positive for coronavirus. "Say positive and I entered a complicated phase because I was short of breath, the fever came and went"He pointed out.

A week later, on March 24, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, he also suffered from the disease. The boss said that he had no serious symptoms, although he remained in isolation. It should be noted that the two managers have already recovered.

There are still teams that are testing their footballers (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

For his part, America confirmed that 49 of the 54 tests it conducted among its players, coaching staff, administrative staff and others who have some direct or indirect relationship with the team they gave negative. The rest are still under analysis.

On the national scene, cases continue to increase. Until the cut this Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that there are 8,597 deaths and 78,023 accumulated confirmed cases.

The agency announced that total 15,592 active infections, which means that these patients presented symptoms in the last 14 days. Further, the number of accumulated suspected cases amounts to 33,566 and the tests that have yielded negative results add up to 133,858.

