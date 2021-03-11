Avengers: Endgame Full Movie HD Download Leaked by the Torrent Website 1337x

Avengers: Endgame Full Movie HD Download Leaked by the Torrent Website.

It was the next part of the movie Avengers: Infinity War and the 22nd movie in MCU – Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame was loved by everyone. That is the reason why Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film.

Avengers: Endgame was released on 22tnd April 2019 in Los Angeles Convention Center, on 26th April 2019 in the United States and India.

It was released on the same day in Indian and the United States. If we talk about the Marvel series’s fans, then there are huge means uncountable fans around the world. And Avengers: Endgame was hit because it was the find part of the Avengers series.

Avengers: Endgame’s running time is 181 minutes, and the budget was 356 Million USD. The box office has collected 2.798 Billion USD across the globe.

It became famous worldwide because the collection was superb and higher than ever. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Endgame. Kevin Feige produced it.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely did the screenplay of Avengers: Endgame. The movie Avengers: Endgame is based on The Avengers by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby.

Alan Silvestri gave the music in the film Avengers: Endgame. It was completed under Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion pictures.

Trent Opaloch did the Cinematography. Jeffrey Ford and Matthew Schmidt edited the film Avengers: Endgame. There are so many superstars in the film Avengers: Endgame.

It includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark or Iron Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers or Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner or Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton or Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes or War Machine, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang or Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Benedict Wong as Wong, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

We have mentioned the trailer of the film Avengers: Endgame below.

