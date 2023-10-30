Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The nihilistic protagonist of the slice-of-life comedy anime ‘Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan’ or ‘Uramichi Oniisan’ learns valuable lessons about life as he faces adversity head-on. The former gymnast became the presenter of the kids’ educational TV show “Together with Maman,” where she’s in her 30s.

Uramichi tries to preserve a positive attitude around the kids, but he always seems to wind up disclosing his innermost anxieties and the harsh facts of life to them, which often leads to hilarious situations. The anime debuted on July 6, 2021, and it was based on the same-named Japanese manga by Gaku Kuze. Reviewers were immediately impressed by the show’s compelling characters and intriguing storyline.

Online users give the show high marks despite some negative reviews. After the events of season 1, viewers are eager to find out whether Uramichi and his pals will be back for further adventures. If you’re wondering the same thing, worry not; we’ve got you covered.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2 Renewal Status

As was said above, Uramichi Oniisan is an outstanding 2021 summer program. The critical response was enthusiastic, and audience evaluations were positive. As of this writing, it has received a 7.80/10 rating on MyAnimeList and is ranked #858 overall. However, its MAL group has more than 109k members. That’s how obvious it is that people like this program. Furthermore, only three volumes were utilized for the first season of the anime. There are a total of six books by this author. The manga series is also ongoing.

The second season of Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan will have plenty of material for Studio Blanc to draw upon. There is currently nothing that would cause the producers to discontinue airing Uramichi Oniisan, therefore it stands to reason that the show would return for a second season. The likelihood of a second season of this program getting the go-ahead from the production company is high.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2 Release Date

On July 6, 2021, in Japan, the first season of “Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan” premiered on TV Tokyo and BS11. The series ended on September 28, 2021, after 13 episodes. The animation was produced by Studio Blanc, with Nobuyoshi Nagayama serving as director and Tko Machida as head writer.

Looking at the original material, just three volumes of Gaku Kuze’s work have been adapted so far, so there is a lot more to discover. As a result, it’s quite likely that the program will have a continuation. The second season of “Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan” will premiere in early 2024, when production and other delays have been accounted for.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Story

Former gymnast and all-around good guy Uramichi Omota, now 31, leads the fitness portion of the kids’ program Together with Maman (a send-up of Okaasan to Issho). In spite of his best efforts to maintain an optimistic attitude on the program, his cynicism and exhaustion eventually peek through.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Cast

Uramichi Omota Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya(Japanese); Adam Gibbs(English)

Tobikichi Usahara Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita(Japanese); Ray Chase(English)

Mitsuo Kumatani Voiced by: Yūichi Nakamura(Japanese); Howard Wang(English)

Iketeru Daga Voiced by: Mamoru Miyano(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English)

Utano Tadano Voiced by: Nana Mizuki(Japanese); Jessica Calvello(English)

Hanabee Kikaku Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura(Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch(English)

Saito Uebu Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura

Matahiko Nekota Voiced by: Daisuke Ono(Japanese); Jacob Hopkins(English)

Yusao Furode Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki

Tekito Derekida Voiced by: Kenyu Horiuchi(Japanese); Eric Vale(English)

Eddy Edei Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Kevin Thelwell(English)

Kayo Ennoshita Voiced by: Minami Takahashi

Ikuko Heame Voiced by: Rina Satō

Furitsuke Capellini Voiced by: Kazuya Nakai

Amon Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda

Mabui Daga Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa

Sayuri Voiced by: Sayuri Sadaoka

The Voice of God Voiced by: Hōchū Ōtsuka(Japanese); Kent Williams(English)

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2 Plot

Tobikichi has a dream in the first season finale regarding Uramichi’s goodbye party. He thinks of the prophetic potential of his abrupt awakening. Later, when Amon has run out of ideas, he approaches the main character and asks for his assistance. Unfortunately, Uramichi thinks he can’t help him and won’t lend a hand to his artistic pursuits. Amon, however, seems unfazed and continues to follow him about. The next day, a studio youngster vanishes without a trace.

The “Together with Maman” crew starts looking for him, but he turns out to have been loitering about the studio the whole time. At the conclusion of the episode, Uramichi seems pleased with himself for having made a difference in people’s lives and for having trustworthy friends.

The protagonist’s rivalry with Masami-chan may get fleeting attention in Season 2. Uramichi and his pals would eventually test out social networking for themselves, only to be baffled by its inanity. The protagonist may experience romantic interest and the ups and downs of a romantic relationship for the first time. He still faces a lengthy and lonely winter vacation. Also, Uramichi will be captivated by the city of Tokyo for the first time.

Where to watch Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan?

The dark humor slice-of-life animation is licensed for international streaming by Funimation. Subscribers may access the series at this link. Those in the Nordic nations may watch the anime on Wakanim.