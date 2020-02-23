Let's take a look at this fabulous One Piece Drakul Mihawk statue

Share it:

The pirate world created by Eiichiro Oda it is populated by characters for all tastes. All fans will agree in saying that among the coolest of the work we have Drakul Mihawk, the strongest swordsman currently in circulation and the true scourge of all pirates. Let's take a look at this beautiful statue dedicated to him.

The collectible statue is 1/18 scale, weighs about 15 kg, and the dimensions are 51x44x42 cm. The statue is already available, so you can already buy it if you like it (find an image at the bottom of this news). The cost is 456 euros, without shipping costs. A high price, of course, but in line with the well-kept productions of this kind of product. The swordsman is represented in the act of unleashing one of his deadly galleon-cutting blows, the figure leaning forward with the overcoat that emphasizes the fast movement of the action. Mihawk's character has always been one of the most enigmatic and mysterious of one piece because of his very few appearances. But when he makes his appearance, everyone understands that they must not joke at all with the strongest swordsman in the world, a goal to be overcome for Roronoa Zoro but also his teacher.

A few hours ago we announced that the animated series of Ope Piece will arrive on Crunchyroll and show us the recent episodes set in Wano, the samurai island. On the manga front instead, we came to the end of the flashback by Oden Kozuki.