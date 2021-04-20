Learn to create video games in Unity from scratch with this free programming course for absolute beginners

The Unity video game engine is the most widely used in the industry and is an excellent tool that is not only praised by experienced developers, but can also be used by newbies to get started in the world of game creation.

If this is something you are interested in and you don’t really know where to start, the folks at freeCodeCamp have prepared a free seven-hour course for absolute newbies in which you will learn all the basics to create your first game from start to finish.





Learn to code by creating a complete game from start to finish

The course begins by explaining how to install Unity, an overview of using Unity, and the basics of C #. Then you will learn how to create a complete game from start to finish. All the resources you need are included for free, just check the links in the video description.

The course video on YouTube is just over seven hours long, and was developed by Awesome Tuts instructor Fahir, a creator who constantly posts coding tutorials. All material is available in English only.

In the description of the video on YouTube you can find links to download all project files, since the assets from Unity to the complete video game that you will create during the course.

In addition, the course is divided into sections with marks in the video so that you can easily jump from one to another or repeat a section if you want to review. If you finish this little first step, you can then take advantage of freeCodeCamp’s free educational programs to earn certifications and become a developer.