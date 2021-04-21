Apple Introduces New Colors and Designs for Apple Watch Straps

After an event in which we have seen new iMac, new iPad Pro, the arrival of AirTags and much more Apple, has just introduce us to new strap colors and designs for the Apple Watch. A renovation that we already expected and anticipated and that continues the tradition of new colors in spring and fall.

New straps for all tastes

The renewal of colors comes first to the correa Solo loop, which sees new colors such as Tomales blue, pistachio and cantaloupe, some straps that Apple sells for 49 euros and that we can already buy in its official store.

Refering to Braided Solo loop strap, the novelties arrive in two new colors: electric orange and pistachio. Both are now also available from today for 99 euros on the Apple website.

The correa Sport It also receives new designs, the green duck, the cantaloupe and the blue Capri arrive. Some straps that, like the Solo loop, are available in the Apple store for 49 euros.

The correa Sport Loop now available in Sea Salt, Sunflower, Deep Blue, Olive Green and Product (RED). Designs that combine three colors on the same strap playing with the main tone and two side colors. A collection that is available in the Apple Store at 49 euros.

The Nike Sport also receive news. This is how pool blue / gem green, the matt green / light silver variant and the iron gray / black variant appear. Combinations that play with the color of the holes through which these straps are so breathable. Available on apple.com for 49 euros.

Other new features include the chalk white leather link strap. And four new designs in the collection Hermès Simple Tour Jumping, as well as five new colors in the Hermès leather version.

Undoubtedly a complete renovation of colors, one more than we have seen along with the seven new colors of the iMac and the new lilac color of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.