League of Legends: Arcane, the animated series has been postponed to 2021

June 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Greg Street, creative director of Riot Games, announced a few moments ago that the animated television series League of Legends: Arcane will not be released in 2020 as previously announced. The cause, according to what was stated, would be linked to some production problems that arose due to the health emergency.

"We are all disappointed here in Riot", wrote Street,"we couldn't wait to show you the series, but in this case we must first of all think about the health conditions of our workers. Our new plan is to release League of Legends: Arcane over the course of 2021, so keep following us to discover many other news"The creative director also said that working for months in smart working has led to significant slowdowns, and that it takes a little more time to be able to produce a high quality series.

The animated series of League of Legends was first announced in October 2019, along with the names of the producers and part of the staff. Apparently the French study Fortiche Production would be taking care of the animations of what should be the "first of several seasons". The series is aimed at an audience over 14.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see the result? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to keep yourself informed, we suggest you take a look at the list of all confirmed anime series for the winter season.

