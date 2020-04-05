Laura Flores reveals that she secretly married Matthew Flanery

Share it:

Mexican actress Laura Flores recently revealed that she secretly married Matthew Flanery last October and that not even her children knew about it.

The couple married in the United States court and since then they live together with their pet "Emma".

Laura explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) they were unable to make a honeymoon, since they both wanted to travel to Ireland, however, the health contingency prevented them.

In addition, the also singer, added that she remains positive despite the current crisis around the world due to the new coronavirus, which began in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.

Laura Flores highlights that she is sure that she has found love, and believes that her partner thinks the same with her, which is why she decided to give herself a new opportunity in love.







