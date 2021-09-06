Lady Gaga Slams for her song ‘Shallow’ is Stolen

The claim is hit on Lady Gaga. She is trapped on the Lawsuit of Multimillion-Dollar. Unknown Songwriter Claims for the ‘Shallow’ Song Melody. ‘Shallow’ is the oscar-winning song from the Movie A Star Is Born. Unknown Songwriter claims that she has stolen the melody of the song, which was released in 2012.

This Unknown Songwriter Steve Ronsen hit the legal threat to nine-time Grammy award-winner star artist, Gaga. He said that Shallow Song’s Note is based on his song “Almost” Titled. He has released “Almost” on SoundCloud Streaming Platform.

Reports Said that Ronsen has hired a lawyer for this copyright controversy. So, Ronsen and his lawyer Mark are asking millions for this copyright settlement. Also, they threatening that they are going to the public to open up the claims.

In Reply of Ronsen and his Lawer, Lady Gaga is also hired NYC Power Lawyer Orin Synder breaks the shackles about the “Brazen Shakedown”

Synder also said that “Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist. It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such claims. Should Mr. Shirian proceed with this case, Lady Gaga will fight it vigorously and will prevail.”

Copyright Infringement

After this mess, Ronsen still claims for the first three notes of his song, “Almost” and these notes composure appears in the “Shallow” first lines. And he said that his progression is common. Also, the song is can likely to heard from Kansas’s Song “Dust in the Wild” which is released in 1978.

Currently, Ronsen is the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter in Nashville Band. And “Almost” Song is the part of the solo album which is released in 2012.

The following replay from Ronsen’s Lawyer Shirian, “In an effort to amicably resolve this matter months ago, my office provided Lady Gaga’s legal team, at their request, with an official report from a renowned and respected musicologist and professor” He added, “significant tempo, melodic, rhythmic and harmonic similarities between the two ‘hooks’ of the songs at issue”