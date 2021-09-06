Tommy Lee Blasted By Trump Supporters in Recent Rant

Recently, Popular Musician Tommy is trapped in rant from trump supporters. Tommy was getting critics and blasts from the trumpeters. This is happening on Thursday. This is the Trending Topics on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Their own comment traps Tommy, and Tommy started first this rant. He posted the lengthy rant, and this clearly defines the president. Lee posted it on his page.

So, He is the lead drummer of the Motley Crue. Last year he posted on the Reddit site. In his post, he described when trump is out from the office, then what would be done by its democrats. He Described the points there. These things trumpeters take too seriously against Lee.

So, Let’s see what that posted quote says, “You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so work hard for all of this happenings,”

Wednesday Quote

Further, He Added, “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One pity hat pink and fly if over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit. We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Osteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill. Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted happening thing.”

Lee goes with all facts. Recently on Wednesday night Lee Where he said that “Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother. We’re going to gather up ALL of your guns, melt them down and turn them into a huge metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton. ALL parks will be renamed Rosa Parks asap.”

Also, he is mocked with movies examples, and We’re turning Hannity’s office into a large unisex bathroom with changing tables and free tampons. And every single time a Trumpster complains about any of the changes, we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.”