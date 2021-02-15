Re: Zero’s author commented on the spoiler of the new opening.

The new opening sequence of the second season of Re: Zero karas Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu (Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World) has finally appeared. The Crunchyroll platform shared the sequence through its YouTube channel and featured the song “Long Shot,” performed by singer Mayu Maeshima.

It is worth mentioning that, as the message in red at the beginning of this note warns, the opening sequence is full of spoilers, not only of the events shown up to the date of the series but of what will be shown later.

The original light novel author, Tappei Nagatsuki, shared a comment on the matter: “Full of spoilers, and we haven’t finished season two yet.”

For its part, the series premiered its first half (thirteen episodes) on July 8, and it is confirmed that it will have a total of 25 episodes, with its second half currently on air.

Tappei Nagatsuki began publishing the light novels in April 2012 on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website, and subsequently, Kadokawa publishers began publishing on paper with illustrations by Shinichirou Ootsuka in January 2014.

Synopsis for Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu

A meeting that was supposed to signify the arrival of peacetime quickly breaks down when Subaru Natsuki and Emilia return to the village of Irlam.

Witnessing the devastation left by the calamities known as the Archbishops of Sin, Subaru sinks into the depths of despair as his ability to remake things proves useless.

As the group heads to the Sanctuary searching for answers, Subaru has an unexpected encounter with the Witch of Greed, Echidna. Subjected to its wild rhythm, he is forced to plunge into the past and future spirals.

Simultaneously, several mysterious threats set their sights on the Sanctuary, heralding a horrible fate for the hapless people trapped within.