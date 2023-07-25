Kyoukai No Kanata Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

The beautiful animation and production qualities of Kyoukai no Kanta earned the show rave praise shortly after its release. Later episodes, however, were met with criticism for the show’s lackluster storytelling.

You’ll feel a wide range of emotions while watching this series. Despite the story’s ineffectiveness, there are compelling parts of the film that make it worth viewing. Because of this, every “Kyoukai no Kanata” fan wants to know when Season 2 will be released. But the big question is whether or not the creators will continue the show. When will they be releasing the sequel? Where can you get it online? Also, many others… This article will teach you all you need to know.

Kyoukai No Kanata Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season concluded with an anime feature on April 25, 2015, titled Beyond the Boundary: I’ll Be Here, Future. Since the movie’s release, we haven’t heard from the producers. It would imply that the show’s creators and filmmakers are not really keen on bringing the show back to the small screen.

However, if you watched the first season of Game of Thrones, you know that the story has enormous potential and that a 12-episode narrative is not enough. Considering this, as well as the fans’ desire for a continuation of the series, it seems likely that Kyoto Animation will produce a new episode. We have only speculation at this point, as the concert has not been officially announced. If the showrunner agrees, we’ll go ahead and make the necessary changes for you.

Kyoukai No Kanata Season 2 Release Date

The first season of ‘Kyoukai no Kanata’ premiered on October 3, 2013, and it concluded on December 19, 2013. On April 25, 2015, an anime film titled “Kyoukai no Kanata Movie 2: I’ll Be Here—Mirai-hen” premiered as a continuation of this season. After the film’s release, speculation about Season 2 of the show died down. There is currently no official information about a new season, but the possibility remains. ‘Kyoukai no Kanata’ season 2 may premiere as early as 2023 or as late as 2024, according to our most optimistic estimates. As soon as we have additional information, we will provide an update here.

Kyoukai No Kanata Storyline

Yomus is the central premise of the program; they are mysterious demigod-like creatures who can only be seen by people with special abilities. The roots of their existence can be traced back to the darker sides of human nature, such as resentment, greed, envy, and malice. They can appear humanoid at times, or they can be entirely material.

A ‘half-nomus’ is a hybrid entity created when a Nomus and a human mate. The show’s protagonist, Akihito Kanbara, is a half-nomus. She is stabbed by a sword forged from her blood while trying to stop her classmate Mirai Kuriyama from killing herself. Eventually, they learn little-known details about one another, such as the fact that she is the last spirit-hunting warrior of her tribe and he is half-nomu. The plot follows them as they work together to accomplish their goals.

Kyoukai No Kanata Season 2 Cast and characters

Akihito Kanbara Voiced by: Kenn, Mei Tanaka (young)(Japanese); Clint Bickham(English)

Akihito is a second-year high school student with short blonde hair who is an immortal half-youmu, the offspring of a youmu and a human.

Voiced by: Kenn, Mei Tanaka (young)(Japanese); Clint Bickham(English) Akihito is a second-year high school student with short blonde hair who is an immortal half-youmu, the offspring of a youmu and a human. Mirai Kuriyama Voiced by: Risa Taneda(Japanese); Vincent-Davis(English)

Mirai is a first-year high school student with short, light pink hair styled into a bob, and wears red-rimmed glasses, leading Akihito to call her a ‘bespectacled beauty’, much to her dismay.

Voiced by: Risa Taneda(Japanese); Vincent-Davis(English) Mirai is a first-year high school student with short, light pink hair styled into a bob, and wears red-rimmed glasses, leading Akihito to call her a ‘bespectacled beauty’, much to her dismay. Mitsuki Nase Voiced by: Minori Chihara(Japanese); Monica Rial(English)

Mitsuki is a second-year high school student with silky, dark hair.

Voiced by: Minori Chihara(Japanese); Monica Rial(English) Mitsuki is a second-year high school student with silky, dark hair. Hiroomi Nase Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Ayane Sakura (young)(Japanese); Adam Gibbs(English)

Hiroomi is a third-year high school student who is also Mitsuki’s brother.

Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Ayane Sakura (young)(Japanese); Adam Gibbs(English) Hiroomi is a third-year high school student who is also Mitsuki’s brother. Shizuku Ninomiya Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe (Japanese); Amelia Fischer(English)

A rather skilled Spirit World Warrior.

Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe (Japanese); Amelia Fischer(English) A rather skilled Spirit World Warrior. Yayoi Kanbara Voiced by: Hiromi Konno (Japanese); Luci Christian(English)

Akihito’s mother and a Spirit World Warrior.

Voiced by: Hiromi Konno (Japanese); Luci Christian(English) Akihito’s mother and a Spirit World Warrior. Izumi Nase Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi (Japanese); Carli Mosier(English)

The eldest daughter of the Nase clan. She usually has a calm demeanor despite having a malicious undertone.

Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi (Japanese); Carli Mosier(English) The eldest daughter of the Nase clan. She usually has a calm demeanor despite having a malicious undertone. Maya Minegishi A silver-haired girl who was pursued during the Spirit World Warrior-slaying incidents.

A silver-haired girl who was pursued during the Spirit World Warrior-slaying incidents. Miroku Fujima Voiced by: Masaya Matsukaze(Japanese); Houston Hayes(English)

The main antagonist of the series and an interrogation officer from the Spirit World Warriors’ Observation Department.

Voiced by: Masaya Matsukaze(Japanese); Houston Hayes(English) The main antagonist of the series and an interrogation officer from the Spirit World Warriors’ Observation Department. Ayaka Shindō Voiced by: Naomi Shindō (Japanese); Molly Searcy(English)

An appraiser of youmu.

Voiced by: Naomi Shindō (Japanese); Molly Searcy(English) An appraiser of youmu. Ai Shindō Voiced by: Yuri Yamaoka (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English)

An anime original character, Ai is Ayaka’s 16-year-old sister who manages the appraising shop when Ayaka is unavailable.

Voiced by: Yuri Yamaoka (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English) An anime original character, Ai is Ayaka’s 16-year-old sister who manages the appraising shop when Ayaka is unavailable. Yui Inami Voiced by: Sayuri Yahagi(Japanese); Sara Ornelas(English)

The deceased daughter of the Inami clan.

Voiced by: Sayuri Yahagi(Japanese); Sara Ornelas(English) The deceased daughter of the Inami clan. Sakura Inami Voiced by: Moe Toyota(Japanese); Caitlynn French(English)

An anime original character, Sakura is the younger sister of Yui Inami.

Where to watch Kyoukai No Kanata Season 2?

You can use any one of a number of websites designed with anime streaming in mind. Crunchyroll is a great place to watch it online. Watch Kyoukai No Kanata here with subtitles in English and Japanese.

In addition, it is also available on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 is available for streaming on all the services above, as well as any others you may find more convenient. Part 2 would be made accessible on these services if a second season is produced.