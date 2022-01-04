Corpse Husband: Face Reveal, Name, Age, and Net Worth

Corpse was born in the United States on August 8, 1997, in San Diego. Corpse Husband is a YouTuber and musician from the United States who is most known for his music and “faceless” work. He is well known for his horror story narration and Let’s Play material for Among Us. He’s also noted for having a bass voice that’s either incredibly deep or very low-pitched.

Corpse Husband is a well-known YouTuber from the United States who is widely regarded as one of the most influential creators in the world today. 7.58 million people have subscribed to his YouTube account.

Even though he uploads videos seldom compared to others, his output has received 279 million views since its debut in 2015.

On the microblogging social media network Twitter, he has over 3.7 million followers. Even though he has never been on camera, he has amassed sizable social media followers. Corpse has yet to reveal his true identity.

Today’s essay will cover a few points regarding Corpse Husband. Continue reading!

Corpse Husband career

Corpse Husband had been informed on several occasions before starting his YouTube channel that he had the voice for narration, especially horror narration. When he was younger, he enjoyed listening to Creepypasta narration channels such as MrCreepyPasta, Chilling Tales for Dark Nights, and Cryaotic.

Channels like Mr. Nightmare, Be. Busta and Lazy Masquerade sparked his attention, but it was stumbling upon channels like Mr. Nightmare, Be. Busta, and Lazy Masquerade truly piqued his interest. He then started his own YouTube channel, which would become one of the platform’s most famous horror narration channels.

He came up with the term Corpse Husband while sitting for 20 minutes attempting to create a name for his YouTube channel. Before deciding on the Corpse Husband’s title, he wrote down a few possibilities. At the time, Corpse’s girlfriend thought it sounded fantastic, but he wasn’t sure and claimed he’d change it. He hasn’t changed it yet and isn’t planning to.

Corpse Husband’s microphone was zip-tied with elastic bands on a pop filter when he initially started making videos, which is why he sounded “so odd.” When a few people indicated an interest in his topic, he decided to keep narrating. Mr. Nightmare was one of the first significant channels to comment on his videos, possibly encouraging him to continue narrating.

Personal Life of the Corpse Husband

Due to personal concerns, the manager’s husband drops out of school in eighth grade. However, he is good at computers and English.

He used to play soccer and was even featured in his hometown newspaper for his achievements. After that, he went on to play baseball and was featured on the first page of his high school’s sports website. He was not a fan of traditional sports.

Corpse Husband now lives alone in an apartment he shared with his then-girlfriend until they broke up. He enjoys recording stories late at night when everything is quiet.

Age of CORPSE HUSBAND

The Corpse Husband is a 24-year-old man. He was born in San Diego, California, on August 8, 1997.

Corpse Husband: Earnings and Net Worth

Most of his revenue will undoubtedly come from the video-sharing network YouTube. In September of 2020, he rose to stardom. According to the data tracker Social Blade, he earns almost $76,800 solely from YouTube. According to some observers, he has made $1.7 million from his songs thus far, based on an average rate of $0.0032 per stream than Spotify pays its artists. Corpse Husband’s net worth is believed to be at $2 million.

Corpse Husband about Face Revelation

On September 26, various Twitter tweets claiming to depict Corpse Husband’s face revelation gained popularity. As a result of the virality of YouTuber Corpse Husband’s true face, his followers criticized others who were harsh and had double standards.

Various other images, clearly of different people, have also been posted, casting doubt on the trend.

Despite the fact that not everyone thought the images were of the YouTuber himself, criticism continued to pour in, with some criticizing the physical attributes of others in the shots.

Corpse Husband Voice

Corpse’s baritone voice has been ascribed to a combination of heredity and GERD. Although long-time fans have remarked that Corpse’s voice was always deep, to begin with, long-time fans have noted that GERD – which can harm the throat owing to stomach acid being carried up into the esophagus – appears to have had an effect on the creator’s vocal cords over time.

FAQs of Corpse Husband

Question: What is the true name of Corpse Husband?

Answer: Corpse Husband true name is “Randall,” and he works at an auto shop, according to Corpse Husband. He also stated that he is from the Middle East.

Question: Why does the corpse’s name include the word “husband”?

Answer: He came up with the term Corpse Husband while sitting for 20 minutes attempting to come up with a name for his YouTube channel. He jotted down a few ideas before settling on the moniker Corpse Husband. Corpse’s girlfriend at the time thought it sounded good, but he wasn’t sure and said he’d modify it.

Question: Why is the voice of the deceased spouse so deep?

Answer: Corpse Husband has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which causes stomach acid to reflux into the esophagus, irritating the vocal cords and causing the person’s voice to get deeper or raspier over time.

Question: What ethnicity is Corpse Husband?

Answer: Corpse Husband (born August 8, 1997) is a YouTuber and musician from the United States who is most known for his music and “faceless” work.

Question: What is the age of Youtuber Corpse?

Answer: 24 years old (August 8, 1997)

Conclusion

I hope that you have got all the information related to Corpse Husband about his personal life, age, earning, face revelation, and voice. You can also catch him on social media platforms.