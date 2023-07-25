All Out Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

The manga All Out by Shiori Amaze has been adapted into an anime series. TSM Entertainment aired the first episode of the anime adaptation in October 2016, and the manga concluded in November 2019. Until August 2017, the show was airing.

The show was on the air for nearly a full year. Season 2 of All Out has been eagerly anticipated by viewers ever since the conclusion of the first season. However, there has been no word about a second season of the show in over six years.

All Out Season 2 Renewal Status

The second season’s potential has fans curious. No information about the upcoming season from Madhouse Productions has been made public. As of right now, it has been neither renewed nor canceled. The final volume of the manga was published in 2019, yet the anime has only just begun.

Many more manga chapters remain to be adapted into an anime series. The topic itself is irrelevant, though. The first season didn’t do as well as the producers had hoped. So, the producers are still debating whether or not to renew the show despite its lackluster ratings. Even though it’s highly unlikely, we’re still holding out for optimism that the show will be back.

All Out Season 2 Release Date

On October 7, 2016, the anime television series debuted. Season 2 has not premiered yet, even though it’s been a while. If you are a worried fan of this anime series waiting for season 2 news, we regret to inform you that the show has not been canceled or renewed. After 17 volumes were released on February 21, 2020, the manga was finished. Now that the manga is finished, there’s hope that the show will return for a second season, but since that is not yet announced, fans will have to keep an eye out for it.

All Out Storyline

The series centers on two Gion high school students. Kenji is a short guy for his age, while Iwashimizu Sumiaki is a behemoth for a first-year student. An unfortunate situation involving senior pupils’ bullying of Iwashimizu Sumiaki brings them together. He became a pushover after they realized his only asset was his height. Gion Kenji doesn’t seem to mind when he sees the seniors picking on Sumiaki, calling him names, and making fun of his height. Because of this, he loses control and becomes violent toward his superiors. Sumiaki pulls Gion outside and carries him there as a means of regaining control.

Sumiaki is grateful to him for preventing more humiliation, while Gion is angry at him for doing so. Gion says he didn’t mean to be helpful, but he couldn’t allow them to get away with mocking his height. After talking to Gion, Sumiaki decides to start shadowing him because he is lonely. Gion explains to him how, despite being of average height, people often treat him differently. He often asks Sumiaki how he can increase his height but to no avail. When Gion finds out that Sumiaki is a member of the rugby club, he watches a game despite knowing nothing about rugby and ends up joining the club himself.

All Out Cast and characters

Kenji Gion Voiced by: Shōya Chiba(Japanese); Stephen Sanders(English)

Voiced by: Shōya Chiba(Japanese); Stephen Sanders(English) Sumiaki Iwashimizu Voiced by: Yūto Adachi(Japanese); Justin Briner(English)

Voiced by: Yūto Adachi(Japanese); Justin Briner(English) Takuya Sekizan Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp(English)

Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp(English) Mutsumi Hachiōji Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka (Japanese); Brad Smeaton(English)

Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka (Japanese); Brad Smeaton(English) Etsugo Ōharano Voiced by: Kensho Ono(Japanese); Ian Sinclair(English)

Voiced by: Kensho Ono(Japanese); Ian Sinclair(English) Yūsaku Suwa Voiced by: Daichi Kanbara(Japanese); Dallas Reid(English)

Voiced by: Daichi Kanbara(Japanese); Dallas Reid(English) Isao Kifune Voiced by: Takuma Nagatsuka

Voiced by: Takuma Nagatsuka Shōta Kibi Voiced by: Katsunori Okai(Japanese); Daman Mills(English)

Voiced by: Katsunori Okai(Japanese); Daman Mills(English) Kōsuke Marōdo Voiced by: Keisuke Komoto(Japanese); Ethan Gallardo(English)

Voiced by: Keisuke Komoto(Japanese); Ethan Gallardo(English) Tomomichi Takebe Voiced by: Wataru Takahashi(Japanese); Marcus D. Stimac(English)

Voiced by: Wataru Takahashi(Japanese); Marcus D. Stimac(English) Yutaka Shinshi Voiced by: Takashi Uezumiya(Japanese); Oscar Seung(English)

Voiced by: Takashi Uezumiya(Japanese); Oscar Seung(English) Taichi Ōhie Voiced by: Tomohito Takatsuka

Voiced by: Tomohito Takatsuka Eiichi Hirota Voiced by: Shun’ichi Maki (Japanese); Cris George(English)

Voiced by: Shun’ichi Maki (Japanese); Cris George(English) Takeo Atsuta Voiced by: Fukushi Ochiai

Voiced by: Fukushi Ochiai Shinnosuke Hyōsu Voiced by: Kazuki Nakao(Japanese); Ricco Fajardo(English)

Voiced by: Kazuki Nakao(Japanese); Ricco Fajardo(English) Hirokuni Kasuga Voiced by: Daiki Hamano(Japanese); Z. Charles Bolton(English)

Voiced by: Daiki Hamano(Japanese); Z. Charles Bolton(English) Raita Kamō Voiced by: Masayuki Shoji(Japanese); Jean-Luc Hester(English)

Voiced by: Masayuki Shoji(Japanese); Jean-Luc Hester(English) Kōichirō Kashima Voiced by: Hiromichi Tezuka(Japanese); Aaron Roberts(English)

Voiced by: Hiromichi Tezuka(Japanese); Aaron Roberts(English) Yoshiki Hirano Voiced by: Daiki Kobayashi(Japanese); Drew Bramlet(English)

Voiced by: Daiki Kobayashi(Japanese); Drew Bramlet(English) Susumu Kitamachi Voiced by: Yūsuke Ōta(Japanese); Justin Duncan(English)

Voiced by: Yūsuke Ōta(Japanese); Justin Duncan(English) Sueyoshi Mikami Voiced by: Yūki Hashimoto

Voiced by: Yūki Hashimoto Michio Sumiyoshi Voiced by: Kōdai Sakai(Japanese); Anthony Bowling(English)

Voiced by: Kōdai Sakai(Japanese); Anthony Bowling(English) Taihei Noka Voiced by: Toshinari Fukamachi(Japanese); Tyler Walker(English)

Voiced by: Toshinari Fukamachi(Japanese); Tyler Walker(English) Yuto Keta Voiced by: Kōtarō Nishiyama(Japanese); Micah Solusod(English)

All Out Season 2 Plot

The series’ second season will most likely continue with the same primary characters. The difficulties these young men will soon encounter will be revealed. In addition, the tale keeps nudging the audience to keep watching.

All Out Season 2 Trailer

Is the official trailer what you’re after? I’m sure you all wanted to check out the trailer because you know how excited people get for the first official look at a new TV show. Once filming is complete, the series’ official trailer will be made available to the public. In the meantime, fans may relive all the fun from the last season by watching the show’s official trailer.

Where to watch All Out Season 2?

The first season of All Out is available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV, but no information has been released concerning a potential second season.