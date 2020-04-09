Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire in the world again, according to Forbes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian television clan, was named the youngest billionaire to be responsible for her own success, a title she has achieved thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics, Forbes magazine reported.

With this company, Jenner, 22, has managed to raise her fortune to about a billion dollars, according to the publication.

Yes, architect of her own success (although she has received a lot of help from her famous family, she did not inherit her business, she set it up), "explains Forbes in his article, which already received criticism last year for giving Jenner this title for all the privileges and advantages that it has had to build its empire, such as the enormous visibility both on television and on social networks.

Only two other people under the age of 30, Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel, and the founder of payment company Stripe, John Collison, have been held as billionaires responsible for their enormous wealth, both 29 years old.

Jenner told Forbes in 2018 that she invested $ 250,000 of money she made as a model in 2015 to pay an outside company to make the first 15,000 lip kits, the resounding success of which led to her cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics.

I said to myself: 'I'm ready to put my own money. I don't want to do it with someone else's money, '"said the American celebrity.

monday. A shared post by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:46 PDT





In 2019, the Keeping Up With the Katdashians star sold 51% of the company to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $ 600 million, making the company worth about $ 1.2 billion.

The money from the sale and its remaining 49% of the company make Jenner one of only 2,095 people in the world with a fortune of more than ten digits, "Forbes said.

Jenner recently donated $ 1 million to the coronavirus fight through her gynecologist, paying thousands of facemasks and other protective materials for medical personnel.